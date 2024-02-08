WWE Personality Believes The Timing Is Off For The Rock vs. Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 40

WWE personality and NXT announcer Booker T discussed The Rock appearing to take Cody Rhodes’ spot against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 during his “the Hall of Fame” podcast.

“You know me, I’m not about booking the show or anything, but I gotta talk about it. I said [when] The Rock came back, how could you not do it? So I’m not gonna sit here and say, ‘Oh, I don’t know.’ I’m not gonna do that. I’m just gonna tell you exactly the way I feel and the way I think things went down. Let me just go back. I feel like the timing’s off, okay. I feel like the match, Roman, Rock, that’s something that the people, damn it, they’re gonna want to see it when they see it, alright. But the timing is off because Cody won the Royal Rumble. So you don’t get a chance to call your shot and then say, ‘Here.’ [Gestures as if he’s giving it away] That’s hard for anybody, I mean a lay person, to swallow. It’s almost like saying, hey, I got a lottery ticket, but I’m gonna give it to someone. I’m not gonna book the match or anything, but I do feel like the match with Roman/Rock can still happen, but maybe something have to happen as well. Because you don’t want to go into WrestleMania with the fans feeling a certain way about a match before it ever happens. That’s just me. I could be wrong about that. If Cody wouldn’t have won the Royal Rumble, it might be a totally different story. The fans may feel a totally different way. Would they be pissed off Cody didn’t win the Royal Rumble? Probably. But I think doing it this way, it almost puts yourself in a corner. But one thing I’ve always had the faith in is WWE trying to figure its way out of that corner and make the fans go, ‘Man, damn it.’ So I’m thinking like that as well. Right now, it may look like we’re in a little pickle, but I think at the end of the day, I think it could really be corrected and make the fans get even more out of their money, seriously.”

“Hey man, like I said, it’s a match that you can’t let pass by. If The Rock can do it now, let’s get him in there. I don’t know if this is all because of the changes and whatnot because I’m not privy to that information. I’m not looking at that information as well. But I do feel like fans, at the end of the day, their voices, a lot of times, they have to be heard, especially going into a situation like this, which is WrestleMania, the biggest event of the year. We don’t want any hiccups, we don’t want any mishaps going into WrestleMania. That’s just me speaking as a promoter. But I do feel like it can be fixed, it can be rectified. We can find some common ground and get there.”

(quotes courtesy of Colin Tessier)