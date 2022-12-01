WWE Personality Released Following Unplanned Spot at Live Event

Quetzalli Bulnes has left WWE after being involved in an incident at a live event in Mexico City on October 30.

Bulens attempted an unplanned spot at the show, convincing one of her friends, a YouTuber from Spain, to jump the barricade and enter the ring. Bryon Saxton was also in the ring at the time of the incident and could be seen looking puzzled as it unfolded.

It came to an end when the friend returned over the guardrail after an annoyed Bulnes told the person not to enter the ring. The following is how F4WOnline, via William Beltran and Super Luchas, described the incident:

“There was a scary incident that angered some fans in attendance. Quetzalli Bulnes, host of WWE Ahora on YouTube, wanted to give an unplanned spot on the show to one of her friends, a wrestling YouTuber from Spain named Falbak, who was in ringside. Falbak jumped the barricade after Quetzalli encouraged him to do so. Byron Saxton called security to catch him, but Quetzalli ordered them not to do anything to him. Byron Saxton’s face was one of fear and then of anger with Quetzalli for this situation of which he, clearly, had no knowledge. Falbak attempted to get into the ring, but Quetzalli angrily yelled at him to leave and return to ringside. It was reported that Falbak apparently asked Quetzalli for a shout-out at the show and to go for him at ringside, because if she did that, he would give her a gift. But, Falbak’s plan would have been to get into the ring, declare his love for her and steal a kiss from her, regardless of Quetzalli’s response.”

Bulnes had previously worked for WWE as the host of WWE Ahora and as an interviewer on El Brunch De WWE. She announced her departure from WWE in a video posted on her TikTok account earlier this week: