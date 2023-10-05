WWE Personality Says Adam Copeland (Edge) Is “Doing The Right Thing” By Signing With AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke on his podcast, “the Hall of Fame,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Adam Copeland (Edge) signing with AEW:

“As far as Edge goes, like I said, he’s made his career, He’s done everything. And to be able to give back a little bit from a mentor’s perspective, I think he’s doing the right thing. [He] can still get paid a whole lot of money to not do a whole lot and and beat my body up. I think he’s doing the right thing. And at the end of the day, I think you got to do what’s right for you and what’s right for your family. I think if you do that, it’s not going to matter what anybody else thinks about you. You cannot go through this life wondering what somebody else thinks about you because of a decision that you made for your family. When you start doing that, you’re definitely backing yourself into a corner. So for me, I’m giving Edge all the props in the world for stepping out and doing what he wants to do.”

“When you get to a certain age, you stop giving a damn about what people think. Trust me, trust me. I know. I’m at that age where man, don’t care about what nobody thinks about me. I’m serious. Because I got here the hard way. I struggled, whatnot, whatnot. And I made my own breaks. And I got here, and I’m trying to weather the storm as long as I can. But all the decisions that I make at this stage of my life are going to be for me and what’s right for my family. So to hell with what anybody else thinks? That’s just the way I feel, I hope Edge feels the same way.”

