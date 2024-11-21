WWE Personality Teases Brock Lesnar Returning With Paul Heyman

Brock Lesnar hasn’t appeared on WWE television in almost a year, and plans to return earlier this year were canceled after it was revealed that Lesnar was named in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against WWE and Vince McMahon.

Photos of Lesnar enjoying his home life have appeared on social media in recent weeks and months, but there is no sign that he would return, and WWE officials have shot down any reports about Lesnar following comments to him by Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on an episode of Raw.

However, a post by Adam Pearce has fueled anticipation that Lesnar will return sooner rather than later. Pierce shared a photo of Lesnar being carried away on a stretcher, which can be seen below. What this implies is anyone’s guess, but according on the comments below the photo, some believe Brock will return alongside Paul Heyman (also pictured below) as the fifth man at Survivor Series: WarGames to pair up with Roman Reigns’ OG Bloodline or maybe attack Roman. We’ll find out soon enough.