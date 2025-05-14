WWE Personality “Wouldn’t Be Surprised” If There’s Heat Between Triple H & The Rock

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T isn’t ruling out the possibility of tension between Triple H and The Rock behind the scenes in WWE.

Speaking on a recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker addressed the growing speculation that the two powerful figures might be butting heads creatively as WWE navigates its new era under TKO and heightened executive involvement.

When asked directly if he believes there’s legitimate heat between WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and Board Member Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Booker offered a blunt but realistic take:

“It could be. I wouldn’t be surprised.”

He elaborated further on the unique environment of professional wrestling and the personalities involved:

“Let me tell you right now, man. When you’re dealing in a testosterone-fueled business and dealing with a bunch of men, I’m sure there’s going to be some heat and some friction somewhere down the line.”

Booker emphasized that having two strong leaders with assertive personalities can naturally lead to occasional clashes.

“Then you got two guys like Triple H and The Rock. You got two alphas, man. I’m sure it’s going to be some headbutting here and there and again. So hey, man, I wouldn’t be surprised. Let’s just say that.”

While there’s no confirmed feud between the two major WWE forces, Booker T’s comments reflect what many insiders have suggested—when it comes to managing WWE’s creative and business direction, especially in this new TKO era, differences in vision are to be expected.

