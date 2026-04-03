WWE Planning Big Multi-Man Matches For WrestleMania 42

As PWMania.com reported earlier, there was anticipation that the storyline from Monday’s RAW featuring IShowSpeed and The Vision was setting up a 6-Man Tag Team Match for WrestleMania 42.

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, this expectation is indeed correct, as the trio is scheduled to team up against The Usos and LA Knight.

The report also mentioned that additional names from AAA and SmackDown are being considered for the WWE Intercontinental Championship Match, which was officially announced on Monday’s RAW. Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, Je’Von Evans, and Rusev are set to challenge Penta, and more participants are expected to be added to the match.

Furthermore, the report indicated that there is currently no update on whether Carmelo Hayes will compete at the Show of Shows. WWE is aware of the online criticism regarding Hayes being excluded from the U.S. Championship picture at the Premium Live Event (PLE). Hayes lost the U.S. Title to Sami Zayn on last week’s SmackDown, and Zayn will defend the title against Trick Williams at the event.

Additionally, it was reported that the current plan is for 14 matches across the two nights, subject to change. WWE WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18th, and Sunday, April 19th, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.