WWE Planning Major Wrestling Weekend For Elimination Chamber 2026

WWE is reportedly preparing to make Chicago the epicenter of professional wrestling in early 2026, with Elimination Chamber serving as the crown jewel of a massive multi-event weekend.

According to PWInsider, WWE’s Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event is tentatively scheduled for February 28, 2026, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The company is said to be planning an expanded slate of programming around the event to create a festival-style experience for fans.

The current strategy includes bringing SmackDown to Chicago the night before the PLE on Friday, February 27, followed by Elimination Chamber on Saturday. Additionally, WWE is reportedly discussing even more shows throughout the weekend — including potential NXT-branded events and even collaboration discussions involving AAA talent.

The goal, according to the report, is to transform the city into a wrestling hub for the weekend, offering fans an immersive, multi-brand experience heading into the Road to WrestleMania 42.

However, WWE’s plans could still evolve. The February 28 date is not yet finalized, and internal discussions suggest WWE may shift the event a week earlier or later depending on AEW’s pay-per-view schedule. This could serve as a strategic counter-programming move, continuing WWE’s trend of Saturday PLEs to better compete with other major sporting broadcasts — and, if needed, AEW’s own events.

If these plans are finalized, the Elimination Chamber weekend in Chicago could become one of the most stacked and anticipated wrestling weekends in recent memory, featuring top WWE Superstars, NXT standouts, and possibly AAA luchadors under one city skyline.