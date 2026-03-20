WWE Planning New Auction Platform With Rare WrestleMania Items

According to the Sports Business Journal, WWE is looking to revamp its auction platform and plans to offer products used at events. The report also notes that WWE intends to auction more exclusive content during the WrestleMania 42 weekend, scheduled for next month.

The new auction platform is expected to offer buyers and collectors the opportunity to acquire historically significant and impactful items. Additional unique products will be announced at a later date.

The revitalization of the auction platform began with the sale of an event-worn knee brace worn by WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 during his final match against Kevin Owens. This piece sold for $58,000.

As previously reported, WWE recently celebrated Austin 3:16 Day on Monday, March 16th.