WWE Planning The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes For WrestleMania 41

The WWE WrestleMania 40 main event of night one was Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Rhodes & Seth Rollins, with the heels winning only for Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title from Reigns the following night.

On Monday’s Raw, Rock and Rhodes did a promo segment in which Rock stated that he wanted the WWE Title but needed to step away for a while. However, when he returns, he will go after Rhodes.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed a segment on Wrestling Observer Radio in which it was stated that Rock vs. Rhodes will take place at WrestleMania 41.

Alvarez said, “But as I’m scrolling through, it’s like, that’s all everybody’s talking about is ‘what did the Rock give Cody? What do you think he gave him?’ That’s what people love. They love a mystery. And they have to follow the show every week to find out what’s going on in the story. And this is going to be a long-term mystery because Rock is leaving, but I thought it was very, very clever what they did because clearly, they’re doing Rock and Cody one-on-one. I mean, that was made patently obvious in this segment here.”

Meltzer responded, “Well, that is certainly the plan right now. Yes. And not for a long time. Next year’s WrestleMania.”

Alvarez added, “Hey, you know what if this guy felt good, and he did great that match and he didn’t get hurt? I mean, if he thinks he can do two more years, then it should be Rock and Cody next year and Rock and Roman Reigns a year after. And that’s two gigantic WrestleMania you got based on those matches.”

Meltzer continued, “Yeah, it’s gonna be big but man. I mean, it’s natural. You know? I mean, they, they booked it, he’d been And Cody, so they booked it, you know, yeah, probably is good [idea] to keep Cody’s champion although that’s not 100%.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)