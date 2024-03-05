WWE Planning To Return To Saudi Arabia In May

WWE is looking to finalize its plans for a return to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi shows have traditionally aired in the afternoon, and the upcoming show is expected to follow suit. WWE has a 10-year partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority, and it is compensated handsomely to host two events in the country each year.

PWInsider reports that WWE plans to hold its next PPV in Saudi Arabia in late May.

Last year’s first Saudi show was Night of Champions in May, followed by Crown Jewel in November. WWE’s updated PLE 2024 schedule:

Saturday, April 6, 2024: NXT Stand & Deliver – Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, 2024: WWE WrestleMania 40 – Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Saturday, May 4, 2024: WWE Backlash France – LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France

Sunday, May 26, 2024: NXT Battleground at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA

Saturday, July 6, 2024: WWE Money in the Bank – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sunday, July 7, 2024: WWE NXT Heatwave – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Saturday, August 31, 2024: WWE Bash in Berlin – Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany