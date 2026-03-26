WWE Planning WrestleMania 42 Appearance For IShowSpeed

Social media influencer and game streamer IShowSpeed made another appearance on WWE’s Monday Night RAW earlier this week. He was involved in several backstage segments and even interacted with Danhausen, known for his playful yet mischievous persona.

According to BodySlam+, WWE is currently planning for IShowSpeed to appear at WrestleMania 42 next month.

Discussions regarding his participation in this major event have already taken place. While the exact details of his role at WrestleMania remain unclear, IShowSpeed’s substantial online presence—over 149 million followers across Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch—likely contributes to WWE’s interest in featuring him.

IShowSpeed has made multiple appearances in WWE, beginning with his debut at WrestleMania in 2024, when he interfered in the WWE United States Title Triple Threat Match involving Logan Paul, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens while dressed as a PRIME bottle mascot.

He returned later that year during the WWE Draft, where he made a draft pick for RAW.

Additionally, he participated as an impromptu entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble match, where he was famously eliminated after receiving a spear from Bron Breakker and was tossed out of the ring shortly after.