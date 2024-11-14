WWE Plans To Expand Taping Schedule For Raw And SmackDown

WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown will continue to air taped shows next month.

WWE has begun taping episodes a week in advance more frequently than normal as the touring schedule shifts, and the corporation plans to reduce the number of house shows even further by 2025.

The next week’s episode of Raw will be taped after the one from Monday night. As previously reported, WWE intends to tape the November 29th episode of SmackDown a week in advance on November 22 in Salt Lake City so that staff and wrestlers may enjoy Thanksgiving off.

PWInsider.com reports, WWE will tape the December 20th episode of SmackDown on December 13th at the XL Center in Hartford, CT, and the Raw show on December 23rd, the week before, on December 16th at the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

WWE will broadcast live Raw episodes on December 2nd, 16th, and 30th, while SmackDown will run live on December 6th, 13th, and 27th.