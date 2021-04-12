WWE Producers Revealed For WrestleMania 37’s Matches

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com obtained the names of Producers for the matches at WWE Wrestlemania 37…
Night One
Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley
Produced by Jamie Noble and Jason Jordan
Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair
Produced by TJ Wilson aka Tyson Kidd
Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. Miz & John Morrison
Produced by Adam Pearce
Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon
Produced by Michael Hayes
Tag Team Turmoil
Produced by TJ Wilson and Pat Buck
Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
Produced by Shane Helms
New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos
Produced by Chris Park
Night Two
Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
Produced by Jamie Noble
Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan
Produced by Michael Hayes
Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley
Produced by TJ Wilson
Natalya & Tamina vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jaz
Produced by TJ Wilson and Pat Buck
Apollo Crews vs. Big E
Produced by Jason Jordan
Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus
Produced by Chris Park
There’s no word on who proudced the Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn match.