WWE Producers Revealed For WrestleMania 37's Matches

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com obtained the names of Producers for the matches at WWE Wrestlemania 37…

Night One

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley
Produced by Jamie Noble and Jason Jordan

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair
Produced by TJ Wilson aka Tyson Kidd

Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. Miz & John Morrison
Produced by Adam Pearce

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon
Produced by Michael Hayes

Tag Team Turmoil
Produced by TJ Wilson and Pat Buck

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
Produced by Shane Helms

New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos
Produced by Chris Park

Night Two

Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
Produced by Jamie Noble

Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan
Produced by Michael Hayes

Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley
Produced by TJ Wilson

Natalya & Tamina vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jaz
Produced by TJ Wilson and Pat Buck

Apollo Crews vs. Big E
Produced by Jason Jordan

Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus
Produced by Chris Park

There’s no word on who proudced the Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn match.

