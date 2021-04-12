WWE Producers Revealed For WrestleMania 37’s Matches

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com obtained the names of Producers for the matches at WWE Wrestlemania 37…

Night One

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

Produced by Jamie Noble and Jason Jordan

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Produced by TJ Wilson aka Tyson Kidd

Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. Miz & John Morrison

Produced by Adam Pearce

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

Produced by Michael Hayes

Tag Team Turmoil

Produced by TJ Wilson and Pat Buck

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Produced by Shane Helms

New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

Produced by Chris Park

Night Two

Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

Produced by Jamie Noble

Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

Produced by Michael Hayes

Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

Produced by TJ Wilson

Natalya & Tamina vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jaz

Produced by TJ Wilson and Pat Buck

Apollo Crews vs. Big E

Produced by Jason Jordan

Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus

Produced by Chris Park

There’s no word on who proudced the Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn match.