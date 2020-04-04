WWE Pulls John Cena Promo From Social Media

WWE uploaded a video to social media of John Cena being interviewed about his match against The Fiend at Wrestlemania 36. Cena said the following via comicbook.com:

“I know The Fiend operates off of fear, but I also know The Fiend is Bray Wyatt, is Husky Harris, is a guy in a mask. I’m not afraid of The Fiend, and I’m not afraid to say that I’m not afraid of The Fiend.”

Apparently WWE did not like the promo since the video ended up being removed from social media pages and replaced with a different promo from Cena. You can check out both promos below: