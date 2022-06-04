WWE RAW and NXT Stars Work SmackDown Dark Matches

This week, WWE NXT and RAW Superstars were brought back to SmackDown to work the dark matches.

Sanga defeated Wes Lee in tonight’s pre-SmackDown dark bout from Columbus, Ohio. Lee was reported to be extremely popular with the audience.

AJ Styles defeated The Miz in tonight’s post-SmackDown dark main event. Styles got the pin following a Phenomenal Forearm. According to a reporter in attendance, Miz made a heel promo soon after SmackDown went off the air before the bout, and AJ earned the greatest pop of the night.

Lee competed in his first main roster match. Sanga competed in a Worlds Collide Battle Royal in April 2019, then partnered with Veer Mahaan and Drew McIntyre for a six-man victory over Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers at WWE Superstar Spectacle in January 2021 for the India market.

Miz and Styles are currently working for RAW and were recently brought over to SmackDown to continue the recent pattern of RAW and SmackDown Superstars competing in dark matches for the other show. Earlier this week, the Schottenstein Center in Columbus began advertising Miz vs. Styles.