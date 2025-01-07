WWE Raw Match & Segment Producers And Writers For Netflix Debut

Featured below are a list of the writers and producers who worked on matches and segments that were included as part of the broadcast for the historic WWE Raw on Netflix debut show on January 6, 2025 from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.

* Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced The Rock’s promo at the start of the show

* Petey Williams & Jamie Noble produced the Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan match for the WWE Women’s World Championship

* Jason Jordan produced the “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre bout

* Christopher “Abyss” Park produced the CM Punk vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins main event match

* Alexandra Williams & Ryan Ward wrote the John Cena promo

* Drake Maverick wrote for the “Main Event” Jey Uso entrance

* Brian Parise wrote the Hulk Hogan promo

