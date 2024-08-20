WWE Raw Matches For Next Week (8/26/2024)

The road to WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 begins winding down next week.

WWE Raw returns next Monday, August 26, at 8/7c on the USA Network with the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 “go-home” episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA red brand program.

During the August 19 episode of WWE Raw, matches and segments were announced for the 8/26 show next week.

Featured below is the currently advertised lineup for the final WWE Raw show before WWE Bash In Berlin 2024:

* Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed

* WWE Intercontinental Title No. 1 Contender Tournament Begins

* Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable

