WWE RAW Matches, Segment Announced For Next Week (3/13/2023)

You can officially pencil in some matches and a big segment for next week’s RAW.

As the Road to WrestleMania Goes Hollywood continues, next week’s three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand television program will feature another stacked lineup.

Already set for the show is a segment that will see “The Rated-R Superstar” Edge call out Finn Balor for a one-on-one showdown on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. on April 1 and April 2.

Next week’s Raw will also feature Elias going one-on-one against Bronson Reed in singles action, while Chelsea Green will lock horns with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in women’s singles action.

Make sure to join us here on 3/13 for live WWE RAW results coverage.