WWE Raw Next Week To Feature NXT Title Bout, Big Contract Signing

You can officially pencil in some action for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

On this week’s three-hour WWE on USA Network program, Tegan Nox defeated Natalya in a NXT Women’s Championship Eliminator bout. With the win, it was announced that Nox will challenge Becky Lynch or Tiffany Stratton, whoever emerges from NXT No Mercy as the champion, for the NXT Women’s Championship on next Monday’s show.

Additionally, next week’s WWE Fastlane 2023 “go-home” edition of the red brand show in San Jose, California will see WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Tommaso Ciampa sign the contract for their upcoming title tilt.

