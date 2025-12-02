WWE RAW On Netflix Anniversary Episode To Feature CM Punk vs. Bron Breakker

WWE has announced the lineup for the January 5th, 2026, episode of Monday Night RAW, which will be streamed live on Netflix from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

This episode will mark the first anniversary of the show on the streaming platform.

The show is set to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

In a highly anticipated match, WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best In The World” CM Punk will defend his title against “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker, a member of The Vision. This match was revealed by WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman during the post-WWE Survivor Series: WarGames episode of RAW. Breakker delivered a promo during the segment, expressing how easy it was to pin Punk at Survivor Series: WarGames. He called Punk a “soft ass b***h” and claimed that Punk was no different from Seth Rollins.

Breakker went on to accuse Punk of attempting to break his neck during their match at Survivor Series. He vowed to ruin Punk’s life and career as a result and recalled that Punk congratulated him backstage at WrestleMania 41, before saying, “Let’s see if you can cut a promo with the big dogs now.” Breakker concluded that the promo had been delivered and confidently declared that Punk would soon be looking up at him as the new champion.

As of now, no additional matches have been announced for the show.

Be sure to join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT for complete live coverage of WWE RAW results.