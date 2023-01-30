WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (1/30/2023); Royal Rumble Fallout, and More

The road to the WWE Elimination Chamber officially begins tonight.

With the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view in the rear view mirror, WWE now switches focus to the build-up to their upcoming premium live event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on February 18, 2023, and things get started with tonight’s post-Royal Rumble edition of Monday Night Raw.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program, which emanates from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma starting 8/7c this evening, is the fallout from Saturday’s premium live event from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

While no matches or segments have been officially announced for tonight’s red brand show, we could find out some matches for the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 special event, as well as the possible revelation of which women’s title the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley will be targeting heading into her guaranteed championship opportunity on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania.

Also, Cody Rhodes made his return at the aforementioned show this past Saturday night, winning the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble and earning his spot against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at “The Granddaddy of Them All” this coming April.

Things get started tonight at 8/7c here at PWMania.com, as we provide live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage from Tulsa, OK.