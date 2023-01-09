WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (1/9/23); Royal Rumble Build, and More

The Road to the Royal Rumble continues tonight with WWE RAW from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

For tonight’s RAW, WWE has announced segments with Alexa Bliss and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, but no matches have been announced. After Ricochet, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, and Liv Morgan were confirmed for SmackDown, the first Royal Rumble qualifier for the red brand could take place tonight.

The following Superstars are also advertised for tonight on the WWE Events website and the arena website: Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and Damage CTRL compete on RAW.

WWE has made the following announcements for tonight’s RAW:

* What’s next for WWE United States Champion Austin Theory?

* Alexa Bliss will explain last week’s attack on RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair

Here is a quick promo for tonight: