WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (11/17/2025): New York City, NY.

John Cena’s WWE Raw swan song goes down tonight in “The Empire State.”

WWE Monday Night Raw is live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix from the world-famous Madison Square Garden arena in New York City, New York.

The following matches and segments are advertised heading into the November 17, 2025 show:

* John Cena to kick off the show

* Nikki Bella to explain Stephanie Vaquer attack

* Becky Lynch (c) vs. Maxxine Dupri (Women’s Intercontinental Title)

* Gunther vs. Je’Von Evans (The Last Time Is Now Tournament)

* Solo Sikoa vs. TBA (The Last Time Is Now Tournament)

Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results.