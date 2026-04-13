WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (4/13/2026): Sacramento, CA.

WWE’s road to WrestleMania 42 begins winding down tonight.

The WrestleMania 42 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw airs live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from Sacramento, CA.

While no matches have been announced yet for tonight’s show, the following appearances have been confirmed for the final red brand program leading up to WWE’s biggest event of the year:

* Roman Reigns and CM Punk to appear

* Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi to appear

* Seth Rollins and Gunther to appear

Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results.