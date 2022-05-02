WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (5/2)

The final RAW before WrestleMania Backlash will air tonight from The Coliseum in Greensboro NC.

WWE has only announced one segment for tonight’s RAW and that’s an appearance by The Bloodline. The official RAW preview says Roman Reigns & The Usos will be on RAW for a take-over of the show.

It’s expected that the WrestleMania Backlash card will be finalized tonight.

The New Day vs. The Usos is advertised locally but that should be just the dark match.

Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, AJ Styles, Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins are also advertised to appear.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on tonight’s RAW and join us later for full coverage.