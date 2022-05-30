WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (5/30)

Tonight’s WWE Hell In a Cell go-home edition of RAW will be broadcast live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, and will also serve as a special Memorial Day episode.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will face Riddle, and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Championship Contenders match on RAW. If Riddle and Nakamura win on RAW, they will be named the new #1 contenders for a title shot.

RAW will also include the build-up for Hell In a Cell, including a contract signing for the Bobby Lashley vs. MVP and Omos Handicap Match.

WWE has announced the following RAW line-up for tonight:

– RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka in a non-title match

– Lacey Evans returns to RAW and makes her in-ring return

– Contract signing for Omos and MVP vs. Bobby Lashley 2-on-1 Handicap Match at Hell In a Cell

– Cody Rhodes responds to the latest attack by Seth Rollins

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Championship Contender’s match

The Memorial Day video package for tonight's show can be viewed below.