Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL with more hype for the upcoming SummerSlam PPV.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

-Omos vs. Riddle

-RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. vs. Charlotte Flair in a non-title No Holds Barred match

-Bill Goldberg will return to address Bobby Lashley

