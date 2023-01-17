WWE RAW Results – January 16, 2023

Kicking off this week’s Raw with Jimmy Uso says The Bloodline has been running Raw & SmackDown but before they can do anything else, they need to address Kevin Owens. Jey Uso says that Roman Reigns will teach him a lesson at Royal Rumble then says that every generation of The Bloodline will be at Raw 30 next week. He adds that they will also beat Judgment Day in their Raw Tag Team Titles Match.

Judgment Day’s music hits and they then head to the ring. Rhea Ripley tells them to stop right there because the only thing The Bloodline needs to acknowledge is the fact that Judgment Day runs Raw. Balor says that they’re coming for The Bloodline next, then thanks Dominik Mysterio for filling in for him last week and winning the Tag Team Turmoil match. Damian Priest tells Finn Balor to take it easy in preparation for his match later, then tells The Usos that the Raw Tag Team Titles will be coming back to Raw full time. He says they have never stepped to Judgment Day because they’re scared. Mysterio asks them if they’re afraid and Jimmy asks who they should be scared of. Jey says they’ve knocked down every team that’s stepped to them, then says they started their reign after beating Mysterio and his father. They welcome them to the Uso Penitentiary.

Mysterio tells The Usos they wouldn’t have lasted a minute in prison, then calls them wannabes. He says the biggest wannabe is Sikoa. Sikoa doesn’t take too kindly to this and stares down Dominik. Ripley inserts herself between the two men, then stares down Sikoa. Mysterio hits Sikoa with a forearm, but Sikoa headbutts him. The Usos begin brawling with Judgement Day. Sikoa & Ripley are left in the middle of the ring, but Mustafa Ali comes in out of nowhere and blindsides them to kick off their match.

Mustafa Ali vs. Solo Sikoa

Mustafa Ali delivers a pair of chops to Solo Sikoa. Sikoa fires back with a Samoan Drop, then delivers the Stinkface. Ali delivers a pair of dropkicks and a superkick that sends him out of the ring. Ali looks to go flying, but Sikoa catches him with a right hand and a clothesline. He goes for a pin, but Ali kicks out. Sikoa sends Ali into the corner, then charges at him but Ali rolls out of the ring. He hops onto the apron before Sikoa sends him crashing into the ring post.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos head to ringside as the referee begins the 10 count to celebrate Sikoa’s win. Kevin Owens’ music hits and he begging brawling with The Usos. He sends Jey into the barricade, then sends Jimmy into the ring steps. Inside the ring, Ali takes advantage and delivers a tornado DDT. He goes for a pin, but Sikoa kicks out. Ali ascends to the top and looks for the 450 Splash, but Sikoa rolls out of the way and delivers the Samoan Spike for the win.

Winner: Solo Sikoa

After the match Owens delivers a Stunner to Sikoa and sends him into the ring steps. He clears the announce desk then lays Sikoa on top of it. He climbs onto the barricade, but The Usos beat him down. Owens fights them off and starts tossing chairs at them, but officials run down and hold off Owens.

We then go backstage to Bobby Lashley. He says there’s only one All Mighty and says he will make 5 superstars tap to The Hurt Lock. he puts Theory on notice and tells him that he will put him away for good.

