WWE RAW Results – January 27, 2020

We start off with a look back at highlights from last night’s Royal Rumble.

We are in San Antonio, Texas and your announcers are Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Jerry Lawler.

The winner of the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, Drew McIntyre makes his way to the ring. Drew points to a real sign in the building.

Drew says he wants someone to pinch him because he thinks he has been dreaming for the last 24 hours. It feels so good to stand here and tell you that the winner of the 2020 Royal Rumble is Drew McIntyre. He asks people if they know what that means? It means he is going to Wrestlemania. Drew says some people like to draw it out in this position, but he has an announcement to make. Drew says he is going to make a challenge. He says he challenges Brock Lesnar.

Drew says most of the boys in the back are terrified of Brock, but not him. He looked in Brock’s eye and thought he could Claymore that man over the top rope and he did it. Drew says he will beat Brock for the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania. Drew says he needs to get this energy out and he is in the mood to give out some Claymores. He is going to have a Claymore Party. Drew asks who wants to make a name for themselves. Who has the balls to fight Drew McIntyre.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson make their way to the ring.

Karl says that sounds like an open challenge. Karl accepts the challenge and he will fight Drew tonight. Luke tells Karl that he will fight Drew tonight.

Drew asks everyone if they are thinking what he is thinking. Drew says you can both fight him tonight.

Match Number One: Drew McIntyre versus Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Drew with a waist lock take down to Karl and then Karl with a chop but Drew with a chop and then he picks up Karl from the mat and hits a suplex. Gallows tags in and Drew with chops. Gallows with a double thrust and knee. Anderson tags in and they go for Magic Killer but Drew escapes and he gives Anderson a head butt and follows with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Drew with another overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Drew goes up top and hits a forearm across the chest.

Drew with a Future Shock to Gallows. Drew starts his count and he hits a Claymore on Anderson. Drew is not done and he does the countdown for a Claymore to Gallows. Drew pins both men.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

After the match, Drew throws Andrerson and Gallows out of the ring.

Brock Lesnar comes to the ring and sneaks up on Drew and hits an F5. Brock holds his belt over his head and he leaves the ring with Paul Heyman.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at the TLC match from Wrestlemania in 2001.

We have a video package for MVP.

Match Number Two: Rey Mysterio versus Montel Vontavious Porter

Rey with a side head lock and a shoulder tackle but MVP does not move. Rey with a single leg take down for a near fall. Porter with a leg sweep for a near fall. Rey with a waist lock and Porter wtih a wrist lock. Rey floats over and he runs into a boot from Porter. Porter gets a near fall. Porter with forearms to Rey. The referee checks on Rey and Rey has trouble staying on his feet. Rey with a drop toe hold and an enzuigiri. Porter rolls to the floor and Rey goes to the apron and sends Porter into the ringside barrier with a head scissors.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Rey with a kick and forearms. Porter with an Irish whip but he runs into a boot in the corner a few times. Rey goes to the turnbuckles and Porter gets Rey on his shoulders but Rey sends Porter into the turnbuckles with a rana. Rey with a kick to the leg and a forearm. Rey with a head scissors take down and Porter sends Rey to the apron. Rey goes up top and hits a seated splash and a quebrada for a near fall. Rey is caught on a springboard cross body attempt. Porter with a power slam and then it is time to go Ballin for the elbow drop and Porter gets a near fall.

Porter kicks Rey in the head. Rey sends Porter into the ropes with a rana and he hits Porter in the back with a 619. Rey hits a springboard splash for the three count.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

We go to commercial.

We are back with an Earlier Tonight Recap of Drew McIntyre’s match against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson followed by Brock Lesnar’s attack on Drew.

Match Number Three: Aleister Black versus Kenneth Johnson

Black kicks Johnson in the leg a few times. Black with a German suplex and Black Mass for the three count.

Winner: Aleister Black

After the match, Black takes the mic and he says last night he got eliminated in the Royal Rumble but before you think that people like Buddy Murphy or Seth Rollins are to blame,the only person accountable for his loss is himself. If he starts something and does not finish it, it is on him. Black says he owns that loss. There is one more thing that he is accountable for. Over the last few months, he has waited for people to come to him and knock on his door to pick a fight with him.

Black sits down in the ring.

Black says as of tonight, it changes. You are not the one who picks a fight with him. Black says he will bring the fight to you.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Seth Rollins has something to say before his title defense.

Seth says he was this close to winning the Royal Rumble for the second year in a row but it was not in the cards. He was eliminated by the eventual winner. Seth tells Drew to enjoy it before they turn on you. Seth says there were two positives tonight. He eliminated Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe and neither of them are going to Wrestlemania. Seth reminds everyone that him and his new disciple became the new Tag Team Champions last week. Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe laid out a challenge for a title match and Seth says since he is a benevolent leader, he has accepted that challenge. He tells Kevin and Joe to come otu and get their asses kicked.

Joe and Kevin come out and they have something to say.

Kevin tells Joe that Seth talks too much. Kevin says not only are you delusional, but he needs Seth to know that he has been an absolute jackass for the last few months. Kevin says he means it from the bottom of his heart that Seth sucks.

Seth tells Kevin to stop talking and fight them for the titles.

Joe says Seth has his big boy britches on. Kevin has been looking for a fight but he has run away. Kevin says it is like Seth has his hired goons hidden and ready to attack them. Are they under the ring or in the crowd?

Seth says they don’t need the AOP to win so they are in the back and we have a camera on them in the back.

Joe says he feels much better and it isn’t like cameras recorded things earlier today to scam them.

Seth says not to call them a lair and Kevin and Joe call them liars.

Joe asks to confirm that AOP is in Seth’s dressing room.

Kevin and Joe thank Seth because they don’t have to look for them any more. Ivar and Erik attack Akam and Rezar in the dressing room.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Four: Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy versus Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens for the Raw Tag Team Championships

Joe and Rollins start things off and Rollins with a side head lock and wrist lock. Joe with a forearm and Rollins goes to the floor. Buddy checks on Seth. Murphy tags in and he hugs Rollins before locking up and Buddy with a waist lock. Joe with a wrist lock and head butt. Joe with jabs to Buddy and the referee warns Joe. Joe with forearms and Buddy with a forearm of his own. Joe with a shoulder tackle and Owens tags in. Owens with punches in the corner. Owens with a double jump elbow drop from the turnbuckles for a near fall.

Owens chops Buddy in the corner and tags in Joe. Joe with a snap mare and chop to the back followed by a kick and elbow drop. Owens tags in and kicks Buddy. Joe tags in and hits a side Russian leg sweep. Owens with a back breaker for a near fall. Owens with a forearm to the back and Joe tags in. Buddy lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex attempt. Rollins tags in and Joe with a forearm to Seth and Buddy. Buddy with a back heel kick and a double back elbow to Joe. Rollins with kicks in the corner. Buddy tags back in and they Irish whip Joe. Joe sends Rollins over the top rope to the floor.

Buddy goes for a cross body but Joe moves out of the way and Buddy hits the mat. Joe clotheslines Buddy over the top rope to the floor. Owens with a cannonball onto Rollins and Joe with a suicide dive.

We go to commercial.

We are back and we take a look at Joe being sent to the back to be checked out by the medical staff. Buddy gets a near fall on Owens. Buddy with knees to the back. Owens with elbows and a kick followed by a DDT. Both men are down in the center of the ring. Owens crawls to his corner but he has no partner. Rollins tags in and misses a splash into the corner. Owens goes up top and hits a frog splash for a near fall. Buddy tags in and Owens with a punch and chop. Owens with forearms but Buddy with a leg lariat for a near fall. Buddy sends Owens into the turnbuckles and Rollins tags in.

Seth punches Owens but Kevin punches bck. Rollins with punches and Owens with a back body drop but Rollins lands on his feet. Owens with a power bomb for a near fall. Buddy tags in and Owens with punches to Buddy. Buddy with punches and he puts Owens on the turnbuckles and hits an enzuigiri. Buddy goes to the turnbuckles for a superplex and Owens blocks it. Owens with head butts to Murphy. Owens with a gourdbuster from the turnbuckles and Owens with a swanton on Buddy but Seth breaks up the cover.

Owens sends Rollins to the floor and Owens with a plancha to Rollins. Buddy with a running knee and Owens hangs on the ropes. Rollins misses Black Out when Buddy distracts the referee. Owens with a stunner to Rollins but Buddy with a rollup for the three count.

Winners: Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy (retain championship)

Andrade and Zelina Vega make their way to the ring and we see what Andrade did to knock Humberto out of action for a while. We see Humberto’s return.

We are back with a look at highlights from the Raw Women’s Championship Match.

Charly Caruso is in the interview area with Becky Lynch. Charly asks Becky if she has accomplished what she wanted after beating Asuka. Becky says she has been doubting herself lately and then she cashed in that last debt. Becky says it hit her . . . she is in a different league than those dopes. She has achieved what she wanted. She says she has beaten them all. Now that everyone’s debt has been collected on. The next arse she beats is because she wants to, not because she has to.

Charly asks Becky about Charlotte winning the Royal Rumble and possibly challenging her. Becky says it has not been the first time but will be the last time.

Match Number Five: Andrade (with Zelina Vega) versus Humberto Carrillo for the United States Championship

Carrillo with a drop kick into the corner while Andrade stretches. Carrillo with kicks. Andrade goes to the floor to regroup and Carrillo with a thrust kick and forearm. Andrade is sent into the ringside barrier. Andrade sends Carrillo into the ring post. Andrade with a chop and then they return to the ring. Andrade with a running knee into the corner and Andrade gets a near fall. Humberto with punches but Andrade with a knee. Andrade chokes Humberto in the ropes. Andrade chokes Humberto in the corner. Andrade with a chop and Irish whip.

Andrade misses a running knee into the corner when Carrillo moves and Andrade goes over the top rope to the floor. Carrillo with a drop kick through the ropes. Carrillo with a twisting plancha as we go to commercial.

We are back and Andrade with a knee but Carrillo with a kick and Humberto goes for the springboard arm drag but Andrade stops Carrillo. Andrade stretches Carrillo and Carrillo bridges. Andrade with a power bomb. Andrade with kicks and punches. Andrade misses the running double knee strike in the corner. Humberto lands on his feet on a suplex attempt. Andrade with a spinebuster. Humberto with a head scissors followed by a round kick and a back rolling moonsault for a near fall. Carrillo goes for a springboard move but Andrade kicks the ropes and gets a near fall.

Humberto with a round kick and a springboard round kick. Humberto with a moonsault but Zelina breaks up the cover and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Humberto Carrillo (by disqualification [Andrade retains title]

After the match, Humberto attacks Andrade on the floor and he sends Andrade into the ring steps. Humberto pulls up the mats at ringside. Humberto sets for a hammer lock DDT and hits it on the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back with Edge’s retirement speech from 2011.

Charlotte Flair makes her way to the ring.

Charlotte tells the people who might not have seen the Royal Rumble, she won. She said she would do it and she is going to brag about it. Charlotte tells everyone to indulge her in her pride. We have a video package for the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Charlotte says she did that. She outlasted 29 other women. In ten weeks, she gets to face the champion of her choice at Wrestlemania. Charlotte says she does not take this decision lightly. At Wrestlemania, she is going to challenge . . . for a championship because she is still thinking about it.

Asuka’s music plays and she makes her way to the stage with Kairi Sane.

Asuka tells Charlotte Congratulations and says yay, but she says she does not think so. Asuka speaks in Japanese and tells her EZPZ.

Charlotte asks Asuka if she wants to celebrate since Asuka won last year.

Asuka says if she was in the Royal Rumble, she would have won.

Charlotte asks if Asuka is challenging her, . . .

Asuka and Kairi attack Charlotte and hit a double suplex.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Six: Charlotte versus Asuka

They lock up and Charlotte sends Asuka into the corner. Asuka with a shoulder tackle and they go to a stalemate. Charlotte with chops and Charlotte with a shoulder tackle. Charlotte with a boot to the head. Charlotte with an elbow across the collarbone. Asuka with an Irish whip and Charlotte with a Flair flip. Charlotte with an arm bar into a wrist lock. Asuka with a leg sweep and a running kick to the head for a near fall. Asuka with kicks to the back. Asuka misses a Hip Attack in the ropes when Charlotte moves. Charlotte with a back breaker and a running shoulder tackle.

Charlotte runs into boots in the corner and Charlotte tries to work on the leg but Asuka escapes. Charlotte pushes Asuka away on a bulldog attempt and Charlotte with a drop kick. Charlotte with knees to the hamstring and then she puts the leg in the ropes and wraps it in the ropes. Charlotte sets for the figure four leg lock but Asuka kicks Charlotte into the turnbuckles and then hits a German suplex. Asuka goes up top and hits a missile drop kick for a near fall. Charlotte blocks a German suplex attempt so Asuka applies an octopus. Asuka with a sunset flip but Charlotte rolls through and Charlotte with a drop kick.

Charlotte with chops in the corner. Charlotte puts Asuka on the turnbuckles. Charlotte sets for Spanish Fly but Kairi gets on the apron to distract the referee. Asuka sends Charlotte to the floor and we go to commercial.

We are back and Asuka with a forearm and Charlotte catches Asuka on a Hip Attack and hits a belly-to-back suplex. Asuka with a bulldog for a near fall. Asuka goes up top and misses a missile drop kick and Charlotte drop kicks Asuka to the apron. Asuka drops Charlotte on the top rope and Charlotte with a boot to the head for a near fall. Charlotte misses a moonsault and Asuka with a modified Octopus and Charlotte escapes and Asuka with a triangle. Charlotte gets a near fall when Asuka’s shoulders are on the mat. Asuka returns to the triangle and Charlotte picks up Asuka and hits a sit out power bomb for a near fall.

Asuka avoids Natural Selection but Charlotte avoids the Asuka Lock. Asuka with a Codebreaker for a near fall. Asuka with the Asuka Lock but Charlotte rolls through and gets a near fall. Charlotte with a spear for a near fall. Charlotte goes for the figure four but Asuka tries to block it. Charlotte tries to bridge while Asuka tries to get to the corner and the ropes.

Kairi Sane with an elbow drop before Asuka taps out.

Winner: Charlotte Flair (by disqualification)

After the match, Kairi with forearms to Charlotte. Charlotte sends Kairi into the turnbuckles and then hits a running boot.

The Street Profits are in the back and Montez makes some Spurs references. They talk about what happened earlier tonight. Montez and Angelo says tonight’s show is Rated R.

Kelly Kelly shows up and Angelo introduces himself to Kelly. Montez says that Kelly and Angelo are so cute. Montez mentions the 24/7 Title is up next.

Mojo Rawley says the 24/7 Champion is about to defend his title inside a ring. He said he is no longer hiding with the title. Anybody can get it any time, anyplace. It does not matter where it is. Like any franchise quarterback knows, you need a strong offensive lineman to have his blindside. Mojo introduces Riddick Moss. Anybody who wants to take this from him, you are going to get blocked.

Match Number Seven: Mojo Rawley (with Riddick Moss) versus No Way Jose for the 24/7 Championship

Mojo dives at the knees and then he hits a running punch in the corner followed by a face plant from a fireman’s carry for the three count.

Winner: Mojo Rawley (retains championship)

A clown comes into the ring and rolls up Mojo and he pins Mojo. R Truth is your new chamipon.

Mojo sends Truth face first to the mat and he pins Truth to win back the 24/7 Championship.

We have a video package for the Lana and Liv Morgan situation.

Match Number Eight: Lana versus Liv Morgan

They lock up and Liv with a clean break. Lana with a slap but Liv with a kick and Irish whip. Liv with a running back elbow and a snap mare followed by a kick to the back for a near fall. Lana sends Liv to the floor and then they return to the ring. Liv with a forearm and Lana with a kick for a near fall. Lana with a reverse chin lock. Liv with a snap arem and clotheslines. Liv with a lfying hair take down. Lana with an enzuigiri. Liv with a double stomp to the back and she gets a near fall. Lana with an inside cradle for a near fall.

Liv with a forearm and a flatliner in the ropes for the three count.

Winner: Liv Morgan

Erick Rowan walks in the back with his caged friend.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Nine: Erick Rowan versus Branden Vice

Rowan drop kicks Vice to the floor and then Rowan follows Vice and hits a running cross body. Rowan sends Vice back into the ring and he hits a splash followed by a jackhammer but he pulls Vice up. Rowan sets for the claw slam and the three count.

Winner: Erick Rowan

We go to commercial.

We are back and Edge makes his way to the ring, but first he stops to high five the announcers.

Edge starts to speak but he cannot due to the emotion of the moment. He says as a performer, athlete, and artist, the reaction he got last night at the Royal Rumble and the reaction he got tonight, you don’t know what it means to him. He says this is why they do this. Edge thanks everyone. Edge wants to address the elephant in the room. How is he standing here one day removed from the Royal Rumble. Nine years ago, he was medically disqualified from ever doing this again. Edge says he refused to live in a world of what ifs.

When he asked what if, he would get to work and make that what if disappear. Over the years, he started to feel pretty good and he asked himself, what if? What if I came back home? Edge got to work. He got a second neck surgery and he busted his ass. He got in the best shape of his life at 46 years old so he could get back in here and end his career on his terms.

Edge says he found himself in the Royal Rumble. He saw some familiar faces and some new faces.

Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Aleister Black, Matt Riddle. The name goes on and on. Edge says he hopes he sees you down the road.

Edge says he is not fooling himself and he knows this might not last that long. He does not know how long it will last. Edge says he hopes you will join him on this ride. Edge thanks Daniel Bryan for getting his first Yes Chant.

Edge says he knows he is a little older. He knows he is a bit grayer. He knows he has some crow’s feet. It is the road map that got him here. Edge says he has one thing that you can’t fabricate, fake, or force someone down your throat unless you had it. Edge says he has grit. If you knock me down, I get back up.

Randy Orton’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring.

Randy hugs Edge and Randy says he had a self destructive personality but when he dug a hole too deep to get out of, there was one guy who would grab his hand and pull him out of that hole. That man was you. Randy welcomes Edge home. You are a brother and family to him. Last night, feeling that energy when your music hit. Feeling the energy of the chemistry they have was special. Randy has a what if for Edge. Randy says he does not know how Edge or the people will think about this, but what if Rated RKO got back together one more time?

They look around and Orton with an RKO.

Orton leaves the ring.

Orton gets a chair and brings it into the ring. Randy hits Edge in the back with the chair. Edge tries to crawl away. Orton looks around and he thinks about what he has done. Orton grabs the chair again and he puts Edge’s head in the chair. We see Edge’s hand twitching as Orton goes to the turnbuckles. Orton thinks about what he is about to do. Orton gets off the turnbuckles and he pulls the chair off Edge. Orton throws the chair to the floor and leaves the ring.

Orton comes back and brings another chair into the ring and puts it under Edge’s head. Orton sets for a one man Conchairto and connects.

We go to credits..

