WWE Raw takes place live this evening, Monday, January 6, 2025, at 8/7c on Netflix from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat, CM Punk vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship, Drew McIntyre vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso, as well as appearances by The Rock, Logan Paul and the start of “The Last Time Is Now” farewell tour for WWE legend John Cena.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, January 6, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-11:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – JANUARY 6, 2025

Michael Cole welcomes us to the show. We see a shot of the special black carpet set up outside of the building. We then shoot inside the Intuit Dome where we see arrival shots of various Superstars scheduled for action tonight.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque Ushers In The ‘Netflix Era’

Inside the Intuit Dome we see the ring with a giant LED screen surrounding it. The elaborate “Story of WWE” cold open video that WWE released earlier today airs on those screens. We then fade into regular view to finish out the cold open package. It wraps up with a cool portrait and then a big pyro explosion.

The LED curtain screens drop, old-school PRIDE FC style, and then we see WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque standing in the middle of the ring with a spotlight shining down on him. Fans pop loud, with large parts of the building chanting “Triple H! Triple H!”

“17,000+ sold out! Los Angeles, let me hear you! In this moment, and this is the moment, all of you are being seen and heard by the entire globe. Show them who you are. Tell them that this is the WWE and we are louder than anything you have ever seen before! I already know the answer to this, but I’m gonna ask it anyways: Are … you … ready?! Then, welcome to Monday Night Raw! Welcome to the Netflix Era!”

“The Final Boss” Kicks Off WWE Raw On Netflix

Fireworks go off like crazy, rapid-fire style as the crowd pops louder. What is presumably the Raw theme, some hip-hop music, plays as the camera pans the packed Intuit Dome, giving fans a look at some of the signs held by fans in the house. The music cuts off. The lights go out.

An all white light comes on the big wrap-around LED screen above the ring. It goes back off. “IF YA SMELL ….” The crowd explodes as “The Final Boss” emerges to kick off the historic WWE Raw on Netflix debut.

The Rock stands in the entry way and poses for the crowd with the People’s Championship Belt. He gives the belt to his daughters who are sitting in the front row. The Rock gets on the mic and says years ago when The Rock was a pebble, he used to travel the roads with his dad.

Back then the only way to watch the WWE was to buy a ticket or watch it on Saturday morning, unlike now which is a different story. You can still buy a ticket but you can now watch it on Netflix whenever you want. The Rock rattles off his catchphrases and says he wants to give out a shout out to the Netflix guys who are in attendance and he gives a shout-out to Cody Rhodes for carrying the WWE for a year.

Rhodes is shown in the audience who thanks The Rock. He tells Rhodes to tell Mama Rhodes he says hello. He also acknowledges his cousin, Roman Reigns – and OTC chants scream through the arena. The Rock says Reigns is the Tribal Chief and the Original Tribal Chief. He says the world is watching so let’s get the show on the road.

Tribal Combat

Solo Sikoa vs. Roman Reigns

It’s time to find out who the real “Tribal Chief” of WWE is, as “Tribal Combat” kicks things off inside the squared circle with our first match of the evening. Solo Sikoa’s theme hits and out he comes for our opening contest.

He settles inside the squared circle and then the crowd erupts upon hearing the first note for the theme of “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns. “The OTC” emerges accompanied by “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman and heads to the ring.

Cole and Pat McAfee talk us into our first commercial break of the evening on commentary. When we return, the bell sounds and Tribal Combat gets officially off-and-running. They lock up and push-and-pull for a bit before crashing through the ropes and out to the floor.

They shove each other into the barricade, the ring apron and the ring post. Sikoa slams Reigns’ head against the announce desk and throws him back in the ring. Sikoa takes down Reigns with a clothesline and nails Reigns with a few headbutts. Reigns fires back with a clothesline and a flying elbow sending Sikoa to the corner.

Reigns punches out Sikoa in the corner. Sikoa nails Reigns with a punch and Reigns boots Sikoa out of the ring. Reigns goes out to beat on Sikoa, but Sikoa hits a Spinning Solo onto the announce desk. Sikoa hits Reigns with a monitor sending Reigns to the ground. Sikoa takes apart the steel steps and slams the first set of steps into Reigns’ face. Reigns gets assaulted outside the ring, Sikoa slams his head repeatedly into the barricade.

Reigns fights back with punches and slams Sikoa into the barricade. Sikoa fires back slamming Reigns into the ring post and tells him Reigns he looks stupid. Reigns is thrown back into the ring. Reigns is able to punch Sikoa after he gets in the ring, and Sikoa drops Reigns in the middle of the ring with an elbow. Sikoa gets a couple of chairs out from under the ring and hits Reigns in the midsection and slams the chair over Reigns’ back.

He continues to beat Reigns in the middle of the ring with the chair. Sikoa sets up Reigns in the corner and delivers some right hands to Reigns. Sikoa sets up the chair over Reigns’ neck in the corner and runs at him. Reigns moves out of the way and Sikoa crashes into the turnbuckle. Reigns picks up the chair and starts beating Sikoa with the chair. Reigns now slams Sikoa’s head into the chair and as Sikoa lays on one chair, Reigns picks up the second chair and tries to slam it onto Sikoa.

Sikoa low blows Reigns and hits a Spinning Solo onto the chairs and covers for a near fall. Sikoa slams Reigns’ head against the mat and picks up the second chair. Instead of using it he throws it down and heads outside the ring and pulls a table out from under the ring. Reigns comes out of nowhere and drop kicks Sikoa outside the ring. Reigns throws the table into the ring and sets it up in the middle of the ring. Reigns goes to pull Sikoa into the ring, and Sikoa nails Reigns in the head with a kendo stick. Sikoa wails on Reigns with the kendo stick.

Sikoa chokes out Reigns in the corner with the kendo stick and Reigns powers out and powerbombs Sikoa through the table and covers Sikoa and before the ref can count to three, Tama Tonga pulls the ref out of the ring breaking the pin. Jacob Fatu enters the ring and smokes Reigns in the face and slams him into the mat. Fatu hits his moonsault on Reigns and Sikoa then hits his Samoan Spike and covers Reigns and Reigns kicks out at two. Sikoa, Fatu and Tonga corner the ref and Sikoa spikes the ref.

Sami Zayn, and Jimmy Uso come out and fight off Fatu and Tonga. They get in the ring, and Jimmy superkicks Sikoa and Zayn delivers a Helluva kick and Reigns spears Sikoa. There is no ref to count the pin and by the time a ref gets there, Sikoa kicks out of the pin. Uso and Zayn suicide dive onto Tonga and Fatu, and Kevin Owens runs in and spears Reigns and Sikoa covers Reigns and Reigns kicks out. Owens sets Reigns up for the cradle piledriver but Cody Rhodes comes down to neutralize Owens.

Rhodes hits The Cody Cutter on Owens and they fight into the crowd. Back in the ring, Reigns dodges a spike and spears Sikoa. Sikoa makes his way to his feet and is hit with another spear. Reigns covers Sikoa for the win. Cole calls Reigns “The OTC” — The ONLY Tribal Chief. The Rock comes out afterwards and puts the ola fala on Reigns. Fans chant “OTC! OTC!” Rock takes his sunglasses off and extends his hand. They shake hands and hug. Reigns’ theme plays again as Rock backs into the corner. Reigns throws up the 1.

Winner and now undisputed Tribal Chief: Roman Reigns