WWE RAW Results – June 10, 2024

WWE Raw returns from the Huntington Center In Toledo, OH. this evening at 8/7c with the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland “go-home show” for the premium live event this weekend.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network live broadcast is WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Otis of Alpha Academy, Ilja Dragunov vs. Bron Breakker, Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY and more.

WWE RAW RESULTS (6/10/2024) - Monday, June 10, 2024 from the Huntington Center In Toledo, OH.

WWE RAW RESULTS (6/10/2024)

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets us started. We then see the Superstar arrival shots, so WWE knows who Toledo is going to boo and cheer tonight, as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show, alongside Pat McAfee.

Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest Kick Off The Show

Drew McIntyre’s theme hits and out comes “The Scottish Warrior” to kick off the show. He settles in the ring but is drowned out by “CM Punk!” chants. He acknowledges them and moves on, asking who is ready for a new champion? He mentions how Damian Priest is only champion because of The Judgment Day’s help.

Damian Priest’s theme hits and he comes out to confront his challenger for the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland show this weekend. Priest says McIntyre has made this clear. He says he loves his crew, but he doesn’t need any of them to beat McIntyre. McIntyre says it’s a nice speech, but he’s only champ because of them.

Priest says how about this. He says Finn Balor vs. McIntyre tonight. If McIntyre wins, The Judgment Day will be banned from ringside. If Balor wins, not because he needs them there but because he wants them there, The Judgment Day will be at ringside. McIntyre says you have to respect a man who is willing to dig his own grave.

McIntyre says he’s gonna beat Balor and he hopes Priest shakes his hand next week, because he’s gonna be standing here as the new world champion. “Hit my music!” he says before walking off.

Liv Morgan Continues To Come Onto Dominik Mysterio

Cole and McAfee are shown on camera and Cole introduces a video package updating fans on what has been going on with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. We see footage of what went down at the start of last week’s show, and again during the Braun Strowman match, and again at the end of the show.

Back inside the arena, we see Dom-Dom approach Liv Morgan, who has her feet up laughing as he walks in. Dom says he doesn’t want anything to do with her. Liv starts touching all over Dom-Dom and calling him a gorgeous man. She tells him if he changes his mind … and hands him her room key.

IYO SKY vs. Lyra Valkyria

The theme for IYO SKY hits and out comes “The Genius of the Sky” with Dakota Kai by her side. She heads to the ring, as Cole points out, in a bad mood after having her Queen of the Ring aspirations ruined by Lyra Valkyria. We head to a quick pre-match commercial break on that note.