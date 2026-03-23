WWE Raw returns tonight from “Beantown.”

As the road to WrestleMania 42 continues, WWE Monday Night Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

Featured below are WWE Raw results for Monday, March 23, written by PWMania.com’s Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on Netflix.

WWE RAW RESULTS – MARCH 23, 2026

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ kicks things off as always. We see a video package looking back at the brutal destruction Oba Femi doled out to Brock Lesnar on Monday’s WWE Raw last week.

Brock Lesnar & Oba Femi – Round 2

Inside the arena, the familiar sounds of Brock Lesnar’s theme hits. Out comes “The Beast Incarnate” in his brand new FAF5 t-shirt, accompanied by Paul Heyman. The two head to the ring and settle inside to kick things off on this week’s show.

Heyman greets the crowd and says he serves as the advocate of the only being on the planet to hold the NCAA, UFC, and WWE Heavyweight Championships, the main event of WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar. The crowd is chanting, “Oba.” Lesnar looks furious.

Heyman warns the crowd that they’re pissing off Brock Lesnar. The reason they’re doing that is that they need to be honest about what happened last week. Last week, Brock Lesnar laid to waste maybe 20 masked men, throwing them everywhere, and then got distracted by Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

That’s when a man so overhyped by WWE that it invokes his gag reflex came down, took advantage of the fact that Lesnar was in twenty fights, and was distracted by Rollins. Heyman says he’s talking about Oba Femi. This is the saddest part of it all. How many times have we heard the same narrative coming out of the WWE hype machine?

When Brock Lesnar conquered the Undertaker’s streak, did he get revenge? No. Then came all the people who were supposed to be the ones to beat the one in 21-1. It wasn’t Goldberg, Braun Strowman, Dean Ambrose, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, or John Cena.

The Ambrose name, in reference to the former WWE Superstar who is currently a top star in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) under his real name, Jon Moxley, elicited gasps from the fans inside the TD Garden. Heyman soaked in the moment nicely.

It won’t be Oba Femi, who got his WrestleMania moment by putting a foot on Lesnar’s chest and pointing to the sign. That’s his WrestleMania moment. Oba Femi will be victimized and conquered by Brock Lesnar. The lights go out, and Oba Femi’s music hits.

Oba Femi struts his way to the ring as fans do the Goldberg-style chant for the name “O-ba! O-ba!” He makes his way to the ring and the fight is on. He and Lesnar collide. Lesnar looks to hoist Femi up for an F5, but struggles. Femi escapes and clotheslines Lesnar to the floor. He stands tall to end the segment.

The Usos (c) vs. The Vision

We see a quick glance backstage in the TD Garden, before moving onto the fan-friendly ring entrance of The Usos duo of ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. The WWE Tag-Team Champions head to the ring, as the show shifts gears and settles into a pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Logan Paul’s theme hits. Out he comes accompanied by Austin Theory. As they make their way to the ring, we see highlights of Logan Paul and Tom Brady’s interaction on the field during their recent flag football game.

Back live, The Vision duo have settled in the ring. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our opening match. Kicking things off for their respective teams at the onset are Theory and Jey Uso. After all of two minutes of action, Theory and Paul settle into an offensive lead.

As they do, we head into a mid-match break. When the show returns, we see Theory controlling the action and keeping Jey isolated on his team’s side of the ring, away from a tag to a fresh Jimmy Uso. Uso fights back and as he does, we see Logan putting brass knuckles on.

While this is happening at ringside, the theme for LA Knight hits. Knight decks Paul and the brass knuckles end up in Jey’s hands. He puts them on his hand and decks Theory right in front of the referee. The referee calls for the bell and the match is thrown out.

Winners via DQ: The Vision

Becky Lynch Addresses AJ Lee

We see footage of the recent CM Punk and Roman Reigns interactions the past couple of weeks, and then the commentators promote them being in under the same roof and appearing later tonight. Becky Lynch is shown walking backstage with the “Up next” graphic in the lower left corner. We head to a break.

The show returns to a plug for Rhea Ripley joining the long, growing list of talent appearing at WWE World during WrestleMania Week. Inside the arena, Becky Lynch’s theme hits and out comes “The Man” with a seething look on her face. We see highlights of her recent history with AJ Lee.

Grayson Waller vs. Je’Von Evans

It’s time to head back to the ring, as Grayson Waller makes his way out accompanied by Kofi Kingston. Out next is his opponent, “The Young OG” himself Je’Von Evans. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one-on-one contest.