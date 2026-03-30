WWE Raw returns tonight from “The Empire State.”

As the road to WrestleMania 42 continues, WWE Monday Night Raw is live this evening at 8/7c on Netflix from Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY.

Featured below are WWE Raw results for Monday, March 30, written by PWMania.com’s Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on Netflix.

WWE RAW RESULTS – MARCH 30, 2026

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ kicks things off as always. We see a shot outside of Madison Square Garden as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show. He narrates as we see Superstar arrival shots of CM Punk, The Irresistible Forces and Oba Femi, who stops and glares at a Brock Lesnar picture on the wall.

Cody Rhodes, Stephanie McMahon Kick Things Off

Inside the arena we see a packed house full of thousands of WWE fans. We then hear the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ theme. Pyro explodes and “The American Nightmare” emerges in a dapper suit with his Undisputed WWE Championship in-hand.

He stops to take a selfie with a kid, but the dad takes forever with his phone. Ouch. He shakes some more hands, kisses some more babies, and makes it to the ring just in time for the third set of pyro for his over-the-top, fan-friendly ring entrance.

Cody Rhodes begins with his usual “so what do you wanna talk about” line, while being the first to refer to MSG as the mecca and epicenter of WWE. Before he can say much else, he is cut off by the familiar sounds of the theme song for Stephanie McMahon-Levesque, who smiles and makes her way to the ring.

Stephanie reacts to Cody being surprised to see her being surprising to her, because as she reminds him, her last name is McMahon. She says her grandfather helped build MSG. She says she wants to talk about WrestleMania and Cody is not going to like what she has to say.

She goes on to talk about how she, Randy and Cody can all relate to being second and third generation stars in WWE. It’s different and very few can relate. Stephanie says with all due respect, Cody is not Dusty Rhodes. She says this version of Cody can’t beat this version of Orton.

Cody claims to know Orton just fine. He recalls a lot of Orton’s legacy and says he doesn’t need the student and teacher dynamic. He says he doesn’t want to be rude to Stephanie, but she says he’s not as good as her father, Cody bluntly tells her, “You aren’t either.” Stephanie slaps him.

She yells at him like a child, in typical Stephanie fashion, telling him that she’s out here because she cares about him and nobody is telling him what he needs to hear. Stephanie warns him one more time, slams the mic in his chest and goes to walk off.

Cody grabs her arm and turns her around. “Stephanie McMahon, I’ve two words for you … ‘thank you.’ He drops the mic and walks off. She smiles. His music hits and the crowd boos as the segment ends. The commentators recap what we just saw as he walks off.

Backstage With Danhausen, IShowSpeed & Adam Pearce

Backstage, IShowSpeed is looking for Danhausen. Say his name and he appears, as Danhausen offers to uncurse Speed in exchange for revenue. Nothing doing on that, but Pearce does have a front row seat for Speed tonight as he addresses LA Knight being the special guest commentator for the World Tag Team Championship Street Fight.

Knight says hello and they walk off, leaving us with Pearce and Danhausen. Pearce is confused about Danhausen not disappearing, eventually just walking off before we head back to ringside. The Usos make their entrance with a new theme song, as they are set to defend the World Tag Team Championship in a Street Fight.

WWE Tag-Team Championships (NYC Street Fight)

The Usos (c) vs. The Vision

We head to a quick commercial break. When the show returns, we hear LA Knight jumping on Cole’s commentary, leading Cole to point out the voice we hear is that of “The Mega Star.” The Vision duo of Austin Theory and Logan Paul make their way out. Knight brings up Paul Heyman being noticable in his absence.

The bell sounds and the four men immediately begin brawling in this no rules, NYC Street Fight for tag-team gold. Logan goes after Jey as Jimmy sends Theory out of the ring, and this allows The Usos to take Paul to the outside joining his Vision pal, just as the champs make a big dive over the ropes to send their challengers to the floor.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see The Usos beating the piss out of a trash can with one of their opponents in it. They hit a super-plex through a table. Paul tries getting brass knuckles from his mom.

LA Knight leaves the commentary section and hits Paul before he can use the knucks. IShowSpeed gets drug over the barricade by Paul in the mix. Paul ends up getting beat down by Knight. IShowSpeed gets the brass knuckles and goes to knock out Paul, but accidentally lays out Knight. In the ring, Theory covers Uso for the win. We have new champs.

Winners and NEW WWE Tag-Team Champions: The Vision

Liv Morgan & Stephanie Vaquer Chaos Continues, Roxanne Perez Returns

Back at ringside, Liv Morgan makes her entrance. We’ll hear from her up next. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into another commercial break. When the show returns, we get a shot of a NYC subway station and celebs in the crowd including Jeff Ross and Lin-Manuel Miranda, before heading back to the ring where Liv Morgan awaits.

She introduces herself, in over-the-top annoying fashion, as the greatest Royal Rumble winner of all-time. Liv isn’t mincing words here as she tells Stephanie Vaquer she’s done, b*tch. She runs the champ for coming after her family in the Judgment Day, asking if she’s scared to confront Liv face to face.

She doesn’t know about what it’s like where Vaquer comes from, but where Liv comes from they know when it’s on sight. She then talks up her mother, before calling Steph’s trash in Spanish. She tells Stephanie to come after her, and the champ obliges as her music hits and Vaquer makes a beeline for the ring.

She lays the Royal Rumble winner out before going to ringside for a chair…but before she can do anything more, she gets blindsided by a returning Roxanne Perez. This allows the two JD ladies to beat the champ down, before Morgan drops her onto the chair with an Oblivion.

Morgan runs the champ down some more before she and Perez stand over her. Liv grabs the title and raises it up, ahead of facing Vaquer for the belt at WrestleMania. That’s how this explosive segment building one of the women’s title tilts at WrestleMania 42 wraps up.

Backstage With The Vision

We take a look back at Seth Rollins going after Paul Heyman last week, before being pulled away from ringside by some cops. Backstage, The Vision try to reassure IShowSpeed he’s going to be fine. Heyman joins in this, asking the new champs to take their friend out for dinner to celebrate.

The trio leave as Heyman remarks that The Usos are going to kill Speed, before Pearce talks to him about an email he sent the Oracle, only for Heyman to tell him to print it out and give it to him, before walking off. The show moves on from there.

WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships

The Irresistible Forces (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

Back at ringside, Lyra Valkyria and Bayley make their entrance for our next match. They will challenge the Irresistible Forces for the Women’s Tag Team Championship, and that match is up next. On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match break.

When the show returns, we see the champs finish making their entrance. We take a look back at SmackDown where the champs and challengers got involved in some business involving Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss and The Bella Twins. The bell sounds and off we go.

Legend and Bayley start things off, but Lash takes her down with a boot before tagging in Nia Jax. Bayley escapes a scoop slam for a tag to Lyra, who uses her agility to keep Nia off her game. Jax traps her in the corner as Lash tags in, but Valkyria breaks free before going to the corner.

Legend catches her, sending her across the ring for a splash, but Lyra dodges it for a tag to Bayley. Double dropkick leads to a cover by Bayley, but Lash kicks out at one. Lyra tags back in but both challengers anre dropped by Legend, who brings Lyra to the corner for a tag to Jax.

Lyra fights both champs off before hitting the ropes for a dropkick. Blind tag by Bayley allows her to send Nia to the outside onto the table, and Lyra follows suit by taking Legend to the outside. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

We return to see Legend getting Valkyria in a stretch muffler submission and Valkyria tries to sunset flip out of the move but Legend is able to take Valkyria down with a clothesline. Jax is tagged in and Valkyria is double teamed. Jax tosses Valkyria into the corner.

Valkyria dodges a hip check and crawls to Bayley but Jax gets there first and knocks Bayley off the apron. Jax knocks Valkyria down with a Samoan Drop and covers Valkyria for a near fall. Valkyria kicks Jax and Jax slams into the corner and Valkyria tries to tag out. Legend is tagged in and she stops Valkyria from tagging.

Valkyria kicks Legend and DDT’s Legend. Valkyria tags out Bayley and Bayley elbows Legend off the middle rope and covers for a near fall. Legend kicks Bayley down and tags in Jax. Jax hits a legdrop and covers Bayley and Bayley kicks out at two. Bayley goes for Annihilation and Bayley gets on her feet and powerbombs Jax.

Valkyria is tagged in and Valkyria hits a middle rope Moonsault and Legend breaks the pin. Legend takes down Bayley and Valkyria and all four women are now laid out. The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie) and Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair come out to ringside. Flair/Bliss and The Bellas start arguing.

Jax tosses Valkyria into Bliss and Flair and Legend smokes Brie from behind and slams Nikki into the ring post. Legend slams Bayley into the apron. Jax hits a spine-buster on Valkyria and Flair gets in the ring and takes out Jax. The bell rings. After the match, Bliss and Flair take out Jax. Valkyria, Bayley and Brie take out Legend.

Winners via DQ and STILL WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: The Irresistible Forces

Brock Lesnar And Oba Femi – Round 3

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is announced for Madison Square Garden on July 18. We then take a look back at Oba Femi once again beating down Brock Lesnar last week. Up next we will hear from “The Beast Incarnate” himself. Presumably. Maybe Paul Heyman.

Either way, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-segment commercial break. When the show returns, the familiar sounds of Brock Lesnar’s theme hits and out he comes accompanied by Paul Heyman. The two make their way to the ring for our next segment of the show.

Lesnar is dressed in ring gear. They get in the ring and Heyman does his introduction and reminds us he’s Lesnar’s advocate. Heyman says they are out here to pontificate on the peril that awaits Oba Femi. Heyman talks about Lesnar being caught off guard by Femi two weeks ago and how last week Lesnar was not dressed to fight.

He says Femi decided to pick a fight when Lesnar just wanted to talk. Tonight, Lesnar is ready to fight – Lesnar grabs the mic and tells Oba Femi to get his ass out here now. Adam Pearce comes out instead and says that won’t be happening tonight.

Pearce says he’s here to preserve WrestleMania matches and asks Heyman and Lesnar to leave the ring. The lights go out and Oba Femi’s music hits and he appears at the entryway. Femi struts to the ring and security run to Femi and he barges through the security and tosses them aside.

Pearce gets in Femi’s face and Femi pushes Pearce out of the way and Femi circles the ring as Lesnar waits inside the ring. Femi jumps onto the apron and gets into the ring. Lesnar and Femi stare each other down. Triple H runs down and gets in between Femi and Lesnar.

Heyman is now in the ring as well and Lesnar and Femi ignore Triple H until he yells at Heyman and Lesnar. Lesnar and Heyman leave the ring and Lesnar grabs the steel steps and goes to throw in the ring but stops. Lesnar F-5’s some security guards as he leaves.

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Penta (c) vs. Kofi Kingston

It’s time for our third title tilt of the evening. Following the respective ring entrances of the champion and challenger, the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. The men lock up at the bell and Kingston hits Penta with some body punches.

Penta breaks the headlock and kicks Kingston. Kingston punches Penta in the corner and Penta is thrown across the ring. Kingston kicks Penta and DDT’s him. Kingston covers Penta and Penta kicks out at two. Penta strikes Kingston and Kingston strikes back. They trade chops and Penta superkicks Kingston.

Kingston gets caught mid-air into a codebreaker and Penta covers Kingston for a near fall. Kingston counters a Penta Driver but Penta knocks Kingston into the corner and then hits his handstand double kick and covers Kingston who kicks out at two.

Kingston connects with a springboard dropkick and Kingston gets sent onto the apron. Penta goes out and gets back dropped on the apron. Waller goes to Penta and Kingston tells him not to interfere and we cut to a break. Back to the match, Kingston has Penta grounded.

Penta punches Kingston a few times and Kingston fights back. Penta kicks Kingston and hits a Sling-Blade. Kingston punches Penta and hits SOS and Penta kicks out at two. Penta kicks Kingston and Kingston kicks Penta. Kingston hits a leg drop and covers Penta and Penta kicks out at two.

Penta rolls out of the ring and Waller was going to toss Penta on the announce desk but sends Penta back in the ring. Kingston yells at Waller and tells Waller to back off and calls him stupid. Kingston goes for a suicide dive and Penta catches him and throws him onto the announce desk.

Penta hits The Mexican Destroyer and sends Kingston back in the ring. Penta comes off the top rope and Kingston hits Trouble in Paradise and covers Penta and Penta kicks out at two. Kingston sits Penta on the top rope and Penta tosses Kingston off the top rope and then jumps off the top rope and hits The Mexican Destroyer to retain.

Winner and STILL Men’s WWE Intercontinental Champion: Penta

Penta Issues Ladder Match Challenge For WrestleMania 42

After the match, Jackie Redmond gets in the ring to talk to Penta. She asks Penta what is in-store for him at WrestleMania. Penta says he’s talked to Adam Pearce and he’ll have a ladder match at WrestleMania against whoever dares to challenge him.

Backstage With Paul Heyman & Adam Pearce

Paul Heyman is on the phone backstage. Adam Pearce comes up to him and asks where Brock Lesnar is. Heyman says Lesnar has left the building and Pearce asks Heyman if he checked his email. Heyman says he’s not an email type of guy and Heyman says he has something to say so he’s going to the ring.

Dominik Mysterio Accepts WrestleMania 42 Challenge

Dominik Mysterio comes out to the entryway and talks about how he should be the Intercontinental Champion but he isn’t because of Finn Balor. Mysterio says at WrestleMania only one man will be left standing and that’s him. Mysterio leaves.

Gunther Chokes Out Seth Rollins

The show heads to a commercial break. When it returns, we see Paul Heyman is in the ring. Heyman wants to get some pieces of business out of the way. He first celebrates The Vision winning the tag titles.

Heyman says he tried to do something special and give back to the community and give us Brock Lesnar -vs- Oba Femi and blames Adam Pearce for that not happening.

Pearce interrupts Heyman and asks Heyman if he’s checked his email. Heyman says he sees the future and there is nothing Pearce can tell him that he doesn’t already know. Pearce tells Heyman that the Boston Police Department has dropped all the charges against Seth Rollins.

Heyman says he’s a native New Yorker and doesn’t fear any man and he’s the last manager and promoter standing from the 1990s. Pearce tells Heyman that the email also states that Seth Rollins is medically cleared to compete. Seth Rollins shows up behind Heyman and smokes him with a chair.

Rollins puts Heyman’s head on a chair and goes to stomp Heyman but Gunther pulls Rollins out of the ring and puts him in a sleeper-hold outside the ring. Rollins gets choked out on the announce desk and is knocked out. Gunther holds up Rollins’ head and points at the WrestleMania sign and then slams Rollins’ head into the announce desk.

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Iyo Sky

Back to the ring we go after we return from a commercial break following the explosive Gunther and Seth Rollins segment. To the ring comes the competitors, which are Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day and IYO SKY, formerly of Damage CTRL and RhIyo.

Rodriguez runs at Sky at the bell and Sky gets Rodriguez in a headlock. Rodriguez powers out and throws Sky across the ring. Rodriguez drives Sky into the corner. Sky tries to get Rodriguez down and Rodriguez keeps over powering Sky. Sky trips Rodriguez and then dropkicks Rodriguez into the ropes.

Sky sends Rodriguez out of the ring and then flies over the ropes to take out Rodriguez but gets caught and Sky is clotheslined outside the ring. Sky is tossed back in the ring and Rodriguez covers Sky for a two count. Rodriguez shoulder checks Sky to the mat and then lifts her by her arm and Sky counters into an armbars.

Rodriguez powers out and lifts Sky up and Sky punches Rodriguez and Rodriguez boots Sky to the mat. Rodriguez goes for a running powerbomb but Sky counters and sends Rodriguez into the corner. Rodriguez rolls out of the ring and Sky hits a second rope Moonsault to Rodriguez outside the ring and we get a commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Rodriguez is taken down with a basement dropkick and Sky hits a roll up d double stomp. Sky guillotines Rodriguez and hits a springboard Missile dropkick. Sky connects with the bullet train attack and climbs the ropes. Sky goes for Over the Moonsault but Rodriguez gets her feet up.

Rodriguez throws Sky across the ring and covers her for a near fall. Rodriguez goes for a powerbomb but Sky counters and hurricanrana’s Rodriguez. Rodriguez is stomped on and covered and Rodriguez kicks out at two. Kairi Sane and Asuka run down to the ring. Asuka orders Sane to get on the apron.

Rodriguez accidentally kicks Sane and Sky rolls her up for a near fall. Sky climbs the ropes and hits a top rope Tornado DDT and hits another Bullet Train Attack. Asuka screams and pulls Sane’s hair outside the ring and Sky sees this and takes out Asuka and checks on Sane. Sky gets back in the ring and Rodriguez hits her finisher to win.

Winner: Raquel Rodriguez

WrestleMania 42 Updates

The commentators show us that Dragon Lee, Je’Von Evans, Rusev and JD McDonagh intend to take part in Penta’s ladder match. Finn vs. Dominik is official for WrestleMania, as is a Women’s Tag Team Championship match with the four teams we saw earlier. John Cena will be hosting the show We see Punk and Reigns, who are up next.

Jackie Redmond is backstage waiting to hear on Seth Rollins. Instead, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce comes out of the medical room and Pearce says Rollins is pissed and he wants receipts. Pearce says Rollins and Gunther will fight at WrestleMania.

CM Punk & Roman Reigns Under The Same Roof — Again

It’s main event (segment) time!

The familiar sounds of Roman Reigns’ theme hits the house speakers inside Madison Square Garden and out comes “The Original Tribal Chief” himself. Reigns heads to the ring as the NYC crowd shows him love. The crowd chants “OTC” and sings Roman’s name.

Then there’s a CM Punk chant. Roman asks for NYC’s acknowledgement. Before anything else, however, Cult of Personality by Living Colour plays. With that said, WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk comes down to the ring with an emotionless face.

He’s got a fist taped. The fight is immediately on. Punk cues the taped fist, but Roman hits the Superman punch first. Punk tosses Roman to the floor and bounces him off the announce table. A ton of security and officials rush to the scene.

Adam Pearce and the rest of them don’t have much luck as Punk clears the announce table. Roman fights back, the powerbomb and GTS are blocked by the officials. Somebody gets speared. Roman is hit with the Go To Sleep. Punk acts like he’s done, but he isn’t.

Instead, Punk powerbombs Roman through the table, gaining a measure of revenge following their physical interaction on last week’s show. Punk yells at him and then sits cross-legged in trademark fashion next to Reigns. He stands on the barricade as his theme hits to end the show. Thanks for joining us!