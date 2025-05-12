The fallout from WWE Backlash goes down tonight in “The Blue Grass State.”

WWE Raw returns live at 8/7c this evening on Netflix from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

On tap for tonight’s show is an appearance by CM Punk, ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso will speak, and there will be in-ring action including Penta vs. Chad Gable, AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor, War Raiders vs. American Made, as well as IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez & Giulia.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, May 5, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – MAY 12, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets the show started as always. We then shoot inside the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY., where Michael Cole welcomes us to the show.

CM Punk Confronted By Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker

We see arrival shots of various WWE Superstars backstage, including CM Punk, who the camera follows all the way to the ring as Living Colour’s “Cult of Personality” plays. “The Best in the World” settles inside the ring and gets on the microphone to get tonight’s show officially off-and-running.

Punk says he’s pissed off but he’s happy to be someplace he can call home (referring to his OVW days) to a pop from the crowd. Punk admits he has a lot of enemies, but #1 with a big, fat bullet is…himself. Punk says they’ve been here before, it’s not the first time Paul Heyman has stabbed him in the back.

Fool him once, shame on you…fool him twice, shame on him. Punk says they’ve grown in this company, or at least he has, saying Jey tried to warn him about Paul when he returned to the company. So yes, he’s mad at Heyman and he’s mad at “Temu CM Punk” Seth Rollins, but he’s mostly just mad at himself, but we know how this ends.

Punk says he can’t wait to get his hands on Heyman. On cue, we hear off-camera, “Ladies and gentlemen!” and out waddles “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman. Punk interrupts him, telling “Penguin” to come on down. He starts running Heyman some more as he calls out Seth Rollins in the process.

On cue once again, we hear the familiar sounds of Seth Rollins’ entrance tune. Out he comes with Bron Breakker on the stage alongside Heyman. Punk is having none of it as he tells Rollins he’s “nothing but a song, kid” saying sooner or later the bell has to ring.

The music stops and the crowd, who were singing along with Seth’s music, start chanting for CM Punk instead. Rollins starts to talk about Punk being egotistical as the crowd try to drown him out in boos, but Seth presses on talking about Heyman being Punk’s best friend only to make his life hell on the road to WrestleMania.

Now he’s trying to gaslight everyone by saying Paul betrayed Punk? Punk makes Rollins sick, as Heyman believed in Punk when no one else did. Rollins believes Punk is trash, and just when he thinks he couldn’t hate Punk any more, the man stands there as the reason Rollins is not the World Heavyweight Champion.

Punk tells Seth he’s never going to be champ as long as Punk is standing on his own two feet. Rollins continues, saying Punk wants to play the victim…and if he wants to die a martyr, Seth believes that can be arranged. He hopes Punk’s prepared his last words, motioning for Breakker to get into the ring.

Punk mocks the former Intercontinental Champion as Breakker slides in, and the two immediately go at it until Bron takes Punk down in the corner. He backs away to take his jacket off, and this is the opening Punk has to turn things around, until Rollins intervenes, the two starting to wear Punk down.

From there, Sami Zayn runs down the ramp for the save, but the sheer might of Breakker is too much as he and Rollins take him out before looking to flatten Punk out with a steel chair, but “Main Event” Jey Uso runs into the ring, stopping Rollins with a superkick.

Breakker gets the better of Uso, but Zayn is in with a chair as well and the numbers are finally such where Breakker and Rollins escape the ring, regrouping alongside Heyman on the bottom of the ramp. That’s how the very eventful opening segment wraps up.

Penta vs. Chad Gable

After the opener, we see a video package looking back at El Grande Americano interfering in the Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. After it wraps up, Penta’s theme hits inside the KFC Yum! Center and out he comes for the first match of the evening.

As Penta settles inside the squared circle, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, both Penta and Chad Gable are in the ring and ready to rock and roll. Cole is shown by himself at the commentary desk.

Cole says Pat McAfee is scheduled to join him at some point this evening. Right on cue, the entrance tune for Pat McAfee hits and out he comes to join Cole at the desk on the call for tonight’s show. McAfee says he’s been busy getting cleared by WWE medical.

On that note, the bell sounds and Penta and Gable begin mixing it up in the ring. Penta starts to get the advantage early on until Gable takes him to the mat, wearing him down as the crowd boos. Commentary discusses El Grande Americano’s “tour of Mexico” as Gable continues to go to work on Penta.

Gable sends Penta to the corner before starting to rip off the luchador’s mask. Penta manages to get him away to get back into the match, sending Gable to the outside before going for a dive over the ropes–only to be intercepted with a diving headbutt by Gable.

Penta is down and Gable shouts “lucha libre sucks.” On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, both men are in the ring again as the crowd chants “We want Penta” while the luchador sends Gable to the ropes, taking him down hard.

Gable in the corner now, as Penta hits a double boot to the chest before pulling him in for a cover and a two count. Penta goes to the ropes again, but is caught with a German suplex that gets Gable a near fall for a close two-count.

Gable goes for a high spot off the ropes, but Penta counters. Penta follows up with a Mexican Destroyer, spiking Gable on top of his dome. He follows up with the immediate cover for the 1-2-3 and the pin fall victory. Ivy Nile is shown consoling an angry Gable at ringside as Penta celebrates, and sells his arm in the ring.

Winner: Penta

Roxanne Perez & Giulia Are Ready, Dom-Dom Questions Balor & McAfee Is Sore

A vignette airs featuring Roxanne Perez and Giulia sending a message to the Raw women’s division ahead of their tag match against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley tonight in the main event. After this wraps up, we shoot backstage to The Judgment Day Clubhouse.

Dominik Mysterio questions why Finn Balor hesitated with the chair at WWE Backlash: St. Louis. He says if it weren’t for El Grande Americano, he might not have won. Balor tells him not to be paranoid and says everything worked out, and he’s gonna take care of AJ Styles for him tonight.

Back inside the KFC Yum! Center, the camera settles at the commentary desk, where Michael Cole again dogs Pat McAfee for showing up late. He then introduces a video package looking back at the grueling contest McAfee had against GUNTHER at WWE Backlash: St. Louis. Back live, the fans give McAfee a standing ovation.

CM Punk & Sami Zayn Talk New Match At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Michale Cole hypes the upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24, with a tag match now set for CM Punk and Sami Zayn facing Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker.

Backstage, Zayn talks to Punk about the match being made with both men expressing their reservations going in. Sami offers the proverbial olive branch to which Punk accepts, as we head back to ringside.

The War Raiders vs. American Made

The theme for The New Day then hits, and out comes the WWE World Tag-Team Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The two head out and make their way down to ringside to join Cole and McAfee on special guest commentary for the next match of the evening.

As they do, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, The War Raiders and American Made duo of The Creed Brothers are in the ring and ready to rock and roll. The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

Ivar and Brutus start things off, going at it while New Day has a shouting contest with Pat and Cole on commentary. Ivar makes the tag to Erik as Julius tags in, with American Made getting the upper hand on the War Raiders as Brutus tags back in.

Erik sends him out of the ring but Ivar was knocked off the apron by Julius, blocking a tag as Erik goes for a dive, but Brutus catches him for a big suplex to the floor, the New Day applauding the move. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Ivar is making short work of both Creed brothers before charging into Julius in the corner. He goes up top but is intercepted by Julius for an avalanche suplex into a moonsault by Brutus, who tags in for a nearfall.

Ivar manages to fight back before tagging in Erik, who lays in some damage of his own before tagging Ivar in. This continues until things break down, with all four men knocking each other down in the middle of the ring. Brutus is back up and takes Ivar down.

American Made double-team to take him down for a nearfall before Erik breaks up the pin. The action spills outside where we see Erik arguing with Xavier Woods, while Kofi knocks Ivar off the top allowing American Made to hit the Brutus Ball to pick up the win.

Winners: American Made

Seth Rollins Whispers Orders To Bron Breakker

We cut backstage where Seth Rollins has a few words for Bron Breakker ahead of their tag match at Saturday Night’s Main Event, saying Sami and Punk have no idea what he’s capable of before whispering something in Breakker’s ear to let him leave the room.

Elsewhere, Adam Pearce has a quick chat with Jey Uso about something to be announced later in the show, and the champ is set to appear up next. Penta is announced as this week’s Raw Recap podcast guest.

Gunther Informs Jey Uso He’s Up Next After Logan Paul

WWE World Heavyweight Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso makes his big entrance to the ring as the crowd goes nuts. Uso says the World Heavyweight Champion is now in their city, to a big pop, before saying he’s got a big target on his big back so he wants to get something off his big chest.

He runs down Logan Paul’s previous remarks, promising that after Saturday Night’s Main Event he will still be…but Gunther’s music cuts the champ off as the Ring General makes his way down the ramp. The crowd reminds the former champion that he tapped out at WrestleMania as he steps into the ring, addressing Uso beating him that night.

After Jey mocks him for tapping out that night, Gunther expresses that he understands the pressure the new champion is under…but unlike Gunther, Jey is not a natural champion. Since Jey likes to run his mouth so much, he’s surprised he didn’t share the news.

So let him share that news himself, revealing that Gunther will face whoever leaves Saturday Night’s Main Event as World Heavyweight Champion. That match will be set on June 9, and Gunther hopes it’s Jey so he can take back what’s rightfully his.

Jey cuts him off, promising to take down “the YouTuber” before he and the Ring General run it back. Jey’s music hits as Gunther leaves the ring, staring the champ down while we are reminded of the Saturday Night’s Main Event match coming up first.

WWE Pays Extended Tribute To Sabu

Michael Cole then talks about the wrestling world mourning the loss of Sabu, a slideshow highlighting his career before we hear “Thank you Sabu” before heading to commercial.

Bron Breakker Lays Out Jey Uso

Backstage, we start to hear from Ludwig Kaiser…but a commotion moves us away, where Jey Uso has been laid out by Bron Breakker. He leaves as officials check on the champ while Sami Zayn checks on him.

AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

Back at ringside, Finn Balor is accompanied by Carlito and JD McDonagh as he heads down the ramp for our next match. Noticeably absent is Dominik Mysterio, and commentary is getting no answers from Judgment Day as AJ Styles makes his way out next.

He enters the ring, and this match is underway. The two lock up as the crowd chants for AJ, but Finn takes him down to the canvas. Styles fights back, taking Balor down instead. Side headlock is countered by Finn, but Styles rolls him onto his shoulders for a second.

They fight to their feet and AJ hits the ropes, eventually sending Balor out of the ring with a dropkick. Balor regroups with his compatriots, JD running down Styles who stares them down as we go to a commercial break.

Back from break, Balor is back in the ring and has Styles in the corner before AJ fends him off with a kick. Backbreaker and a snap suplex gets AJ a nearfall, and he follows up with a body slam and a knee drop. Balor tries to recover in the corner before fighting back, only for Styles to land some chops before Finn kicks him away to get a breather.

Balor goes rights back to work on Styles against the ropes, until the ref intervenes. Balors goes to work on stretching Styles out, cinching in an abdominal stretch as AJ tries to fight out of the hold. Hip tops and an elbow strike give AJ an opening, sending Balor into the corner before taking him down for a nearfall.

JD hops onto the apron and this distracts AJ long enough for Finn to get a cradle and a two count. Both men are back up as they hit the ropes…and take each other down to the canvas, as we go to another commercial break. Back from break, the fight is in the corner before Styles sends Balor down with a superplex.

They fight back to their feet, with Balor getting a big forearm to the face but responding with a Pele kick…but Styles counters into a calf crusher! Balor is struggling, but manages to reach the ropes for the break. Finn gets to his feet, dropping AJ to the canvas for a nearfall.

He heads to the corner as AJ crawls away, and Balor charges at him only to take a clothesline instead. Balor responds with a Sling Blade off the ropes, before sending AJ to the corner with a dropkick. Finn goes up top for a Coup D’Gras but he collapses, and this gives AJ the opening to land a Styles Clash for the cover.

Balor manages to get a shoulder up before the count of three, so we continue. The rowd chants “this is awesome” as Styles looks to set Balor up for another Clash, but Judgment Day distract him long enough for Balor to dodge a Phenomenal Forearm.

1916 connects, but it’s only good for a two count as AJ kicks out. At ringside we see Penta pop up through the crowd, taking the fight to Judgment Day to keep them at bay while Styles catches Finn with another Phenomenal Forearm to pick up the win. Excellent match.

Winner: AJ Styles

Becky Lynch Is What You Say She Is

Out to the ring for the next segment of the evening after a brief commercial time out is “The Man” Becky Lynch. She gets a mixed reaction as she insists she was not beaten on Saturday.

The boos start to trickle in as Lynch explains that one of them was taken to the hospital and the other got to celebrate. Even after everything Lyra has done week after week, Becky stands tall.

She then goes into running down the fans as they continue booing. Eventually, she reaches the end by declaring that every woman in the locker room is going to understand what it means to be held down by The Man. Her music hits as Becky leaves the ring.

Raw G.M. Adam Pearce Approached With Some Requests

Backstage, we see Akira Tozawa telling Raw G.M. Adam Pearce that he wants to face Rusev as revenge for what he did to Otis.

Sheamus interrupts asking for a match against Grayson Waller, and we get a rundown for next week confirming that and other matches including a non-title match between Jey Uso and Bron Breakker.

Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez & Giulia

It’s main event time!

The four women involved in the final match of the evening each make their respective ring walks. All are inside the squared circle and ready to rock and roll. The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. SKY and Perez kick things off for their respective teams.

IYO lays into Perez coming out of the gate, and covers her for an attempted nearfall. Side headlock by IYO now as Roxanne tries to break out, but is pulled down by her hair before SKY goes after Giulia. This leads to Perez blindsiding her and making the tag to Giulia.

The two double-team her and then Giulia continues to wear IYO down on her own. Perez joins in for a cheap shot before Ripley intervenes, and chaos ensues before she and Perez are forced to leave the ring. IYO takes the fight back to Giulia, but is unable to make a tag to Rhea thanks to Roxanne.

They turn their attention to Ripley, double-teaming her to great effect as we go to commercial break. When the show returns, Roxanne and IYO are in the ring and SKY sends Perez to the mat before looking for the tag to Ripley. She makes it, and Perez is taken for a ride as Rhea lays into her for a Razor’s Edge and a nearfall.

Roxanne starts to fight back in the corner, before Ripley drops her face first into the turnbuckle. Perez manages to fight back however, taking Rhea down with a hurricanrana for a cover and a two count. Tag to Giulia, who hits a headbutt on Ripley before the pair double-team.

We see a fast tag gets Perez back in, but a moonsault only gets a two count. Roxanne sends her into the corner but is quickly taken down by Ripley instead, as IYO looks for a tag. We get Giulia and SKY both into the match now, each unleashing a flurry of offense on the other in the corner.

Moments later, however, SKY connects with a missile dropkick. Roxanne goes after IYO before taking Ripley down with a DDT, allowing Giulia to get a nearfall on the champion. SKY fights back for a double stomp on Giulia, heading up top for the Over The Moonsault. The pin is broken up.

Perez goes for Pop Rox on Ripley, but to no avail. Rhea takes Perez down as Giulia drops SKY to the mat twice over for a cover, but Rhea breaks it up. All four women go at it now, with Giulia taking a backbreaker from IYO who charges at her in the corner.

Giulia blocks it as IYO climbs up, with Rhea sneaking a blind tag before sending her into the path of Perez. IYO takes Roxanne down as Rhea hits Riptide on Giulia, with IYO keeping Perez away as Ripley scores the 1-2-3 and picks up the victory for her team.

Once the match wraps up, we get a replay of the chaos leading into the finish as Ripley and IYO celebrate in the ring. Rhea takes a long look at the women’s title, which leads to an intense moment between she and partner SKY. That’s how this week’s show wraps up. We head off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY