The road to WWE Crown Jewel: Perth continues tonight in “The City of Oaks.”

WWE Raw is live at the special start-time of 7/6c this evening on Netflix from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

On tap for tonight’s show is Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will appear, AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Los Americanos, Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Rusev for the WWE Intercontinental title, as well as The Usos vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed in a Tornado Tag rematch from WrestlePalooza.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, September 29, 2025, written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 7-9:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – SEPTEMBER 29, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” flashes on the screen to get things started as always. We then shoot inside the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C., where Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show.

Rhea Ripley Addresses Asuka & The Kabuki Warriors

Starting things off this week is a pissed off “Mami,” as Rhea Ripley’s “This is My Brutality” theme hits to bring out the women’s mega-star to a mega-crowd reaction from the Raleigh fans. She then brings up what took place at the end of last week’s show.

The scene saw Asuka and her Kabuki Warriors partner Kairi Sane turn on former fellow Damage CTRL member IYO SKY, just as Ripley warned SKY to watch out for. IYO SKY comes out and says she knows Ripley warned her, but she loved them. And she still loves them.