WWE Raw Spoilers For Tonight (8/19/2024): Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Raw from the FLA Live Arena in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at 8/7c on the USA Network, the complete match and segment spoiler lineup for the show has been revealed.

Here is what to expect on tonight’s show.

WWE Raw Spoiler Lineup

-Randy Orton speaks

-Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

-Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivy Nile

-CM Punk speaks

-Final Testament vs. New Day & Odyssey Jones

-SPOILER MATCH 1

-SPOILER MATCH 2

-Tag Titles: Unholy Union vs. Pure Fusion Collective vs. Damage CTRL

-SPOILER MAIN EVENT

WWE Raw Spoiler News & Notes

-Ludwig Kaiser is to get involved in Orton’s segment.

-SPOILER MATCH 1: Bronson Reed vs. Miz

-SPOILER MATCH 2: Dominik Mysterio vs. Damian Prtest

-SPOILER MAIN EVENT: Randy Orton vs. Ludwig Kaiser

-Most matches are expected to get two segments. Ivy Nile vs. Maxxine isn’t expected to go long

