WWE Raw Star Addresses Possibly Being Latest Wrestler To Get Name Changed

As noted, Maxxine Dupri appeared on the latest episode of the ‘INSIGHT’ podcast for an in-depth interview with Chris Van Vliet.

In addition to the highlights we published from the interview earlier today, the Alpha Academy member and women’s wrestling WWE Superstar spoke about the old Maxxine Dupri and Max Dupri duo before Max became known as LA Knight, if there has been any talk about changing her WWE ring name as well and more.

Featured below are some of these highlights from the discussion where she touches on these topics.

On whether she is still related to LA Knight: “That is my brother. And you know what’s insane. I have a huge match on Monday versus Becky Lynch. And do you think my brother has called me to offer any advice or train me? No, he has not, and our mother is worried about him. He’s out here living by a new name, it’s crazy. It’s a whole thing. Like, if he would like to show up to a family reunion, we would be so happy to welcome him with open arms.”

On if there has been any conversation about changing the name: “No. I know it is kind of funny, but no, I haven’t heard anything.”

On dealing with criticism: “I think I’m always criticizing myself more than anyone else is. I recognize all of it, I promise you. But I also think it’s so great to hear the praise and hear that people feel something with you, but at the same time, that can all change in the blink of an eye. At the end of the day, I’m playing a character, and I love that the character makes them feel something good or bad. If they feel something, then I’ve done my job. So I think the criticism I take is from people that I really admire and look up to, and who I know are coming from a place of love and want to see me shine and grow. And I have lots of those people in my life that I get to go to, which is so cool. I just try not to fish for any of it online.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.