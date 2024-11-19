WWE Raw To Stream With TV-14 Rating On Netflix

There are significant plans for Monday Night Raw on Netflix, according to various news outlets and WWE insiders.

The first show is set to be treated as a pay-per-view, with John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns already confirmed to appear in Los Angeles. We now appear to be obtaining confirmation on plans for more explicit content.

Netflix already has a section dedicated to WWE material, and as shown below, Raw is classified as a TV-14 show. What exactly does this mean? This does not necessarily imply that we will see some of the coarse content that fans witnessed during the Attitude Era, but it is likely that we will see more uncensored promos and greater flexibility to be a little more provocative with stories.

Fox and the USA Network frequently restricted The Rock’s promos. That won’t be a problem with Netflix.