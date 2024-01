The ratings for this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw episode are in.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the episode received an average of 1.909 million viewers on the USA Network, up from 1,686,000 viewers the previous week.

The 18-49 demo had an average rating of 0.61, up from 0.55 last week. This was the highest total viewership since June of last year, and the highest key demo rating since November 27.