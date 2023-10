The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW have been released.

The episode drew an average of 1.511 million viewers on the USA Network, up from 1.465 million viewers last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The average rating in the 18-49 demographic was 0.48, up from 0.41 last week.

This was Fastlane’s final performance. The show competed against one NFL game that dominated the night on ESPN and ABC.