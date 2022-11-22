WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Report for 11/21/22

The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW were down. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the episode drew an average of 1.646 million viewers on the USA Network, a decrease from the previous week’s 1.648 million viewers.

The average rating in the 18-49 demographic was 0.41, down from 0.44 last week. This was the go-home show for the Survivor Series WarGames go-home show on Saturday.

The show competed with Monday Night Football on ESPN and ESPN 2. The game drew over 11 million viewers and received a 3.31 key demo rating.

The 18-49 demo had 0.44 in hour one, 0.41 in hour two, and 0.38 in hour three. Last week, it was 0.46 in the first hour, 0.46 in the second hour, and 0.40 in the third hour. The hourly viewership breakdown is as follows:

* Hour 1 (8 pm): 1.831 million – last week: 1.789

* Hour 2 (9 pm): 1.641 million – last week: 1.684

* Hour 3 (10 pm): 1.467 million – last week: 1.470

RAW was ranked #7 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, down from #6 the previous week.