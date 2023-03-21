WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 3/20/2023

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, Monday’s live episode of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.771 million viewers on the USA Network.

This is a 3.87% increase over last week’s 1.705 million viewers.

The first hour of this week’s show drew 1.778 million viewers (up from 1.779 million last week), the second hour drew 1.807 million viewers (up from 1.760 million last week), and the final hour drew 1.729 million viewers (up from 1.575 million last week).

Monday’s RAW received a 0.55 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is an increase of 3.77% from last week’s key demo rating of 0.53. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.55 key demo rating represents 722,000 18-49 viewers, a 4.49% increase from the 691,000 18-49 viewers represented by last week’s 0.53 key demo rating.

RAW finished the night second on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.55 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is the same as last week’s ranking of #2.

This week, RAW ranked #11 in cable viewership for the day, trailing Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Jesse Watters Primetime, Hannity, Rachel Maddow Show, Special Report with Bret Baier, The Ingraham Angle, Beat with Ari Melber, The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, and Gutfeld!. This is a drop from last week’s nightly cable viewership ranking of #10. The World Baseball Classic on FS1 also topped the Cable Top 150 for the night with a 0.68 key demo rating and 1.885 million viewers.

Monday’s RAW had the sixth-highest total audience of the year, as well as the fourth-highest key demo rating, tied with February 6. The total audience and key demo rating for this week were both higher than the 2022 average. This week’s RAW viewership was up 3.87% from the previous episode, while the key demo rating was up 3.77% from the previous week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was 0.06% higher than the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was 10% higher.