WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 3/4/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Monday’s episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 1.649 million viewers, with a rating of 0.54 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 5.12% from this past week’s 1.738 million viewers and down 5.26% from last week’s rating of 0.57 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre taking on “Main Event” Jey Uso in a singles match.