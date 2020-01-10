WWE Reaction To CM Punk’s Deleted Tweet, Sgt. Slaughter Controversy

– Regarding CM Punk’s tweet towards The Miz to “suck a blood-money covered d*ck in Saudi Arabia” that was quickly deleted, it doesn’t appear that there was too much backlash within WWE and FOX. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following about the situation:

“While people were critical, it didn’t result in a reaction by FOX or WWE over the idea that someone on their show made a homophobic remark and then trying to force an apology. Really, it wasn’t that big of a reaction, but there was a reaction.”

– There is a new controversy on social media regarding Sgt. Slaughter. It was pointed out that Slaughter and WWE have been claiming his kayfabe military service is real in articles and interviews.

Surely the @WWE knows that Sgt Slaughter had no military service. To keep putting it out there that he actually served, such as in this article, https://t.co/i5LSBCMGf4 is pretty disrespectful to real veterans. WWE does a lot of good with the military, but this is stolen valor. — SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) 9 January 2020