WWE Rebranding Roman Reigns As “OTC1” Ahead Of SummerSlam

The return of Roman Reigns is drawing near — and WWE reportedly has big plans to reframe the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion under a new moniker: “OTC1.”

According to a post on X from the trusted insider account @WrestleVotes, WWE is set to rebrand Reigns as OTC1, short for “Original Tribal Chief One.” The new title is meant to reaffirm Reigns’ legacy and authority as the founding figure of The Bloodline amid the faction’s ongoing power shift.

“The leading idea for Reigns’ new name upon his return is ‘OTC1,’” the report stated. “It would differentiate him from the various power players who have risen in his absence and re-establish his dominance.”

WrestleVotes also confirmed that current plans still point to SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as Reigns’ official return date. If that holds, the August 2025 premium live event will mark Reigns’ first televised appearance in months.

Reigns was last seen the night after WrestleMania 41, where he was shockingly attacked by a new faction led by Seth Rollins, alongside Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and his former advisor Paul Heyman. The segment ended with Reigns brutally laid out, signaling a major changing of the guard.

Now, with Solo Sikoa controlling The Bloodline in his cousin’s absence, Roman Reigns’ return as OTC1 is expected to spark an all-out war with this emerging faction, setting the stage for a SummerSlam main event feud unlike any before.

The new empire, led by Rollins and Heyman — now reportedly dubbed “The Oracle” — presents a dangerous threat not just to Reigns, but to WWE’s entire power structure.