WWE Receiving Big Pay Day Host Backlash In Puerto Rico

WWE will receive nearly $2 million when they run Backlash and the go-home SmackDown in Puerto Rico.

WWE previously announced the May 5 SmackDown and May 6 Backlash Premium Live Events for San Juan, Puerto Rico’s Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot. Backlash’s host has been announced as Bad Bunny. According to a new report from Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the WWE will receive a $1.5 million subsidy, as well as a $300,000 in-kind contribution, to run the shows in San Juan.

“Both the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority and the Puerto Rico Tourism Company will contribute significantly. Although the Convention Authority is adding to the agreement the use of the venue as an additional in-kind portion.” Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Conventions District Authority, Mariela Vallines, told Wrestlenomics.

Backlash had no bidding process, according to Vallines, but WWE did receive interest from other cities.

WWE CEO Nick Khan stated in his prepared statement for the Q3 2022 earnings call that WWE wanted to replicate subsidy agreements like the one they made with the Cardiff, Wales government last September for WWE Clash at The Castle, a figure that the Wales government would not disclose to the media.

Last year, Khan said, “Look for more from us in the site fee space, a new financial opportunity for us. We are in active conversations with other local governments and tourism boards about future events.”

WWE has a history of soliciting bids for WrestleMania events, citing economic benefits to the host city. A competitive bidding process also resulted in San Antonio, TX hosting the Royal Rumble earlier this year.