WWE Registers New WCW Trademark

WWE has secured a new trademark related to WCW.

Ted Turner founded the promotion in 1988, after his Turner Broadcasting System acquired Jim Crockett Productions. When Vince McMahon purchased World Championship Wrestling in 2001, he obtained several WCW-related items, including trademarks, rings, and the tape library. WWE has used WCW-themed pay-per-view names in the past, including the Great American Bash, Halloween Havoc, and WarGames.

WWE applied for the trademark on June 4 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for paper-related purposes. Here’s the trademark:

“Mark For: WCW™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of cardboard and paper hangtags; paper for wrapping and packaging; collector albums for sticker collectables, namely, sticker albums; stickers; sticker albums; collectable photos, namely, collectable pictures; collectable photos, namely, collectable picture cards; photo albums; photographs; framed pictures; vinyl and plastic clings, namely, plastic cling film extensible, for palletization and vinyl static cling sheets on which slogans are printed for affixation in windows and window shields; labels, namely, printed paper labels; folders; paper place mats, paper table mats, paper napkins; paper tablecloths; paper table linens; paper lunch bags; postcards; greeting cards; pictures; calendars; posters; decals; temporary tattoo transfers; collectable trading cards; sports training cards; trading cards, other than for games; brochures, magazines and newspapers in the field of sports entertainment; coloring books; children’s activity books; souvenir programs concerning sports entertainment; books in the field of sports entertainment; books featuring pictorial biographies in the field of sports; comic books; picture books; book covers; paper book markers; notebooks; memo pads; note pads; date books; address books; agenda books, namely, agendas in book form; markers; pens; pencils; pencil sharpeners; pencil cases; rubber stamps; stamp pads; chalks; paper banners; printed paper signs for doors; drawing rulers; erasers, rubber erasers, chalk erasers, blackboard erasers; bumper stickers; window decals; lithographs; paper party bags; stencils for tracing designs onto paper; paper gift wrap; paper cake decorations; paper; stationery.”

The docuseries “Who Killed WCW?” premiered on Vice TV on Tuesday night and chronicled the promotion’s rise and fall. The docuseries features interviews with The Rock, Kevin Nash, Eric Bischoff, Konnan, Madusa, and others.