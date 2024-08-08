WWE Registers Trademark For Name Of A New Faction

WWE has filed for further trademarks, including a ring name and the name of a new faction.

On August 7th, the corporation registered for Robert Stone and American Made under the entertainment services categorization with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Here is the description for the trademarks of the ring name.

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

Since 2019, Stone has served as the manager for Chelsea Green and Von Wagner in NXT. He is currently allied with Dante Chen.

Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers form the new faction known as American Made. WWE gave them the name this week during Raw. They’ve been feuding with Wyatt Sicks lately.