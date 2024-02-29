WWE Registers Trademark For Ring Name

WWE has applied for another ring name-related trademark.

On February 29, the company applied to the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the trademark “Saquon Shugars” under the entertainment services classification. Here is the description of the trademark.

“Mark For: SAQUON SHUGARS™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

The NXT ring name’s intended use is unclear. The brand is preparing for its Roadblock special next week on NXT TV.

Here is the card for the show:

Number One Contender’s Match For NXT Championship

Carmelo Hayes vs. Tony D’Angelo

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley

WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker (c) vs. Chase U

Asylum Match

Dijak vs. Joe Gacy

Shawn Spears to appear