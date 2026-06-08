WWE Releases Backstage Video Following Giulia’s Betrayal

During Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, tensions escalated between Giulia and Kiana James. The conflict erupted after James lost her match in the Queen of the Ring tournament and blamed Giulia for her defeat.

In response, Giulia snapped and attacked her former friend and associate.

WWE later released a backstage video featuring Giulia, where she told James that “it’s over” between them, adding “Arrivederci” and “Sayonara.”

Both James and Giulia have now been eliminated from the Queen of the Ring tournament. Giulia lost her own match last week on RAW, where IYO SKY won, advancing in the tournament along with Lash Legend and Roxanne Perez.

However, Giulia made a comeback with a victory over Jordynne Grace on the June 11 episode of WWE Main Event.